The quick service restaurants market in the US is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Quick Service Restaurants

The concept of quick service restaurants was first introduced in the US. These restaurants are gradually becoming convenient places for teenagers, families, and young working professionals to socialize. Few of the popular industry products are burgers, sandwiches, Mexican cuisine, pizza and pasta, chicken, and Asian cuisine. In quick service restaurants, the demand for food customization is increasing. Thus, customers are given the option to design their meals according to their tastes and dietary requirements. For instance, at Subway, consumers can choose their own bread and vegetables to be added to the sub sandwich. In addition, the rising demand for on-the-go food will contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period. However, a major challenge for the market growth is the price fluctuation of raw materials such as sugar, dairy products, and meat. This often results in unstable prices of products offered by quick service restaurants in the US. Various innovations in packaging, the introduction of nutritious food products such as low-fat dairy products, and reduced utilization of artificial colors and other food additives will lead to the steady growth of this market during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256521

Technavio's analysts forecast the quick service restaurants market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the quick service restaurants market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of food and beverages at quick service restaurants in the US through different service types.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Chick-fil-A

• Domino's Pizza

• McDonald's

• Restaurant Brand International

• SUBWAY

Other prominent vendors

• Arby's IP Holder

• Autogrill

• Carl's Jr. Restaurants

• Cajun Operating Company

• AM.D.Q.

• Del Taco

• In-N-Out Burgers

• JACK IN THE BOX

• Jollibee Foods Corporation

• Little Caesar Enterprises

• Papa John's International

• AMERICA'S DRIVE-IN BRAND PROPERTIES

• TELEPIZZA

• Whataburger

• White Castle Management

Market driver

• Growing innovation and customization in food menu

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rising preference for home-cooked food

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing innovations in food packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256521

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-quick-service-restaurants-market-in-the-us-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-303-during-the-period-2017-2021-300575528.html

SOURCE Reportlinker