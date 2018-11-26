Quick Service Restaurants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.61% | Market key Players- Domino's, Subway, Dunkin' Brands Group, Starbucks, McDonald's: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global quick service restaurants market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Quick service restaurants (QSR) is a restaurant industry that aims to provide food to customers as quickly and on time as possible. There is no table service and the food is cooked in a short space of time. A huge number of quick service restaurants operate using the franchise model. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the quick service restaurants market are changing lifestyle, growth in the number of quick service restaurants, growth in new infrastructures like institutes and airports, and rising demand for fast food from consumers in developing countries. However, fluctuation in the cost of raw material and strict government policy against plastic packaging may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Quick service restaurants market is segmented based on service type, end-user, and region. Home delivery service, eat-in services, drive-thru service, takeaway service, and other service types could be explored in quick service restaurants in the forecast period. The market could be categorized based on end-users like hotels, restaurants, cafes, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Quick service restaurants market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of quick service restaurants and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, the high demand for ready-to-eat meals from consumers, and a rising number of quick service restaurants. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of quick service restaurants in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that could be ascribed to the growth comprise growing urbanization, increasing awareness among populace regarding ready-to-eat meal, and developing quick service restaurants in emerging countries like India and China. The key players of the quick service restaurants market are Yum! Brands, Chick-fil-A, The Wendy's Company, Domino's, Subway, Dunkin' Brands Group, Starbucks, McDonald's, and Restaurant Brands International. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

A quick service restaurant serves fast food and has minimal table service. Based on the type of service, the global quick service restaurants market has been segmented into eat-in, take away, drive-thru, and home-delivery service segments.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global quick service restaurants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Chick-fil-A Domino's Dunkin' Brands Group McDonald's Restaurant Brands International Starbucks Subway The Wendy's Company Yum! Brands



