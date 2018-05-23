When you don’t have time to run to the supermarket and you need to get food on the table fast, there’s no better place to look for ingredients and inspiration than your own pantry. From canned tuna and beans to corn and the iconic Spam, there are so many useful things that come in easy-to-open cans. More Cooking Ideas 20 No-Cook Dishes That Will Make Weeknights Way Easier to Handle

Now, a meal made entirely out of cans might sound a bit like something from an apocalypse survival guide, which is not necessarily a menu that one would voluntarily serve under normal circumstances. But that is not to say that can-heavy dishes don’t have their place on the dinner table. Canned goods, along with food in jars, spices, and boxed pantry staples (like pasta and quinoa), can all come together easily and deliciously with minimal planning and effort involved.

For this roundup, we selected recipes that use a high ratio of canned goods to other ingredients but don’t necessarily exclude all other non-can ingredients; after all, it is safe to assume that most home kitchens have certain all-purpose ingredients like garlic and onions, perhaps a bag of frozen vegetables or some frozen ground beef that right? Staple pantry and freezer ingredients that have a very long shelf life and inject tons of flavor (with minimal effort on the cook’s part) that are just waiting to be transformed into something delicious! We also reached out to our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers and asked them if they had any delicious recipe made with cans — a pretty tall order that a few brave bloggers were happy to help with! So if you are in a rush and don’t have time to shop, turn to these 20 quick dinner dishes you can make out of cans.