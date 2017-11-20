NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2017: India

Summary

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206823

GlobalData's India Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q1-17 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:

- Top line consumption volumes for Q1-2017 vs Q1-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts for all beverage categories.

- Carbonates consumption data for Q1-2017 vs Q1-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.

- An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2017.

Scope

- Health trend continues to drive key beverage categories

- Competition intensifies in certain beverage segments with cross offerings

- High taxes and increased raw material costs affects retail prices

- Regional brands gain in certain pockets due to trade boycotts

- Digitization drive impacts beverage sectors.

Reasons to buy

- Gain an in-depth understanding of the most up-to-date trends in the India beverage industry to support and enhance your strategic planning.

- Investigate the latest quarterly and emerging annual trends in India to back your marketing initiatives.

- Analyze the latest beverage category 2017 forecast projections to make well-informed decisions on the outlook in the marketplace for your company.

- View a selection of the key quarterly new soft drinks product launches and identify competitor activity.

- Access a quarterly Special Focus on a current industry 'hot topic' offering qualitative insight from local consultants to determine opportunities for product innovation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206823

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterly-beverage-tracker-first-quarter-2017-india-300559717.html

SOURCE Reportlinker