The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Weekend To Feature Cuisine From Michelin-Starred Chef Curtis Duffy and Executive Chef Ethan Mantle

Embracing an abundance of fresh, local ingredients, Componere Fine Catering's Mantle will feature an exclusive menu for the May 5th show, while Duffy will prepare several dishes for sampling

CARMEL, Calif., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quail Motorcycle Gathering presented by GEICO Motorcycle, a Peninsula Hotels Signature Event, has announced that Emeryville, Calif.-based Componere Fine Catering will be the exclusive dining partner for the May 5th show. Inspired by the seasonal bounty of Northern California, Componere's cuisine will perfectly complement guests' experience at Quail Lodge & Golf Club.

Executive Chef and Owner Ethan Mantle has cooked in Michelin-starred restaurants such as George Blanc, Fleur de Lys, and The French Laundry. Selected as one of Zagat's "9 Under-the-Radar Chefs to Know in the SF Bay Area," Mantle has earned acclaim for his use of fresh produce harvested from the company's farm in Marin County. For The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, Mantle and his expert team will create a custom-designed menu with items such as pork al pastor, smoked chili, honey-glazed chicken, corn on the cob with chili aioli and queso fresco, marinated zucchini with spiced pepitas, and a Mexican-spiced chocoblock brownie topped with fresh whipped cream.

"The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is proud to feature gourmet fare from Componere for our 2018 show," said Kai Lermen, General Manager of Quail Lodge & Golf Club. "We have long admired Ethan Mantle's customized approach to catering and commitment to utilizing farm-fresh ingredients. We know that event guests will appreciate the plentiful flavors of Northern California through this one-of-a-kind offering."

To accompany Componere's incredible dishes during the event, The Peninsula Signature Events is excited to welcome passionate motorcycle enthusiast and lauded chef Curtis Duffy, who will create one dish for Thursday's Welcome Reception at Waypoint Bar & Grill and two dishes for guests to sample alongside Componere's menu during Saturday's show. Best known for his time as Executive Chef of Chicago's former Michelin three-starred restaurant Grace, Duffy is an avid rider of his Harley "Black Beauty" and his BMW S 1000 RR named "Nosferatu."

In addition to the farm-to-table cuisine, guests will indulge in the world's most beautiful motorcycles on display, live entertainment and goods from lifestyle vendors. Children, families and even pets are welcome at this inclusive and relaxed event.

Pre-sale tickets are $75 and are available online here. Entry includes the gourmet lunch, parking, and gear valet service for those riding a motorcycle. Learn more on the event website and follow the action on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Peninsula Signature Events

The Peninsula Signature Events is organized by The Peninsula Hotels, dedicated to creating world-class bespoke events at its properties in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing, New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Bangkok, Manila, and Paris - future openings, Yangon and London. Quail Lodge & Golf Club is home to the following Peninsula Signature Events: The Quail Ride, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, The Quail Rally and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. http://signatureevents.peninsula.com.

