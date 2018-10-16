Qatar Catering Services Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Qatar Catering Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Event Catering, Industrial, Education, Flight, Healthcare, Corporate and Other Catering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar Catering Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Event Catering, Industrial, Education, Flight, Healthcare, Corporate and Other Catering provides a comprehensive analysis of catering services market in Qatar. The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Qatar Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of type of contract, length of contract and major end users of Qatar Catering Services Market.

Qatar catering services market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR during 2018-2022. This will be majorly driven by the rise in construction activities as major infrastructure projects get implemented under the Qatar Vision 2030. The tourism sector is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 with a target to receiving 4 million visitors by 2020. This will be supported by investment under National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030. This will further create opportunities for catering services in hotels and hospitality sector.

This report will help industry consultants, event, industrial, education and healthcare catering service providers, restaurants, hotels, celebration hall owners, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Qatar Catering Services Market

The Qatar catering services has grown during 2011-2017 at a single digit CAGR. This growth was majorly driven by the industrial and event catering sector which are the largest end users of catering services contributing almost one-fourth of the overall revenue share in 2017. The government of Qatar has initiated major infrastructure reforms under Qatar National Vision 2030 in various sectors of the economy such as transport network, education, healthcare, hotels and others which further created opportunities for catering services market as the number of labor camps increased.

The education and healthcare sector together contributed remaining share in the revenue share of catering services market in 2017

Qatar Catering Services Market Segmentation

By End User: The industrial sector has accounted for the major revenue share in Qatar Catering services market 2017. Construction activities have majorly been driven with the implementation of government programs such as National Vision (QNV) 2030 and Qatar Rail Development Program (QRDP). The event sector has accounted for the second largest share in Qatar Catering Services in 2017. The hospitality sector has seen infrastructure development as Qatar prepares to host World Cup 2022 which has augmented the market for catering services.

The catering services market in Qatar has been driven by infrastructure development which has led to increase in construction activities which in turn require catering services for labor camps. The government has allotted massive investment for infrastructure, transport, hotels and stadia as it prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar saw more than 12 million visitors in 2016 majorly during Eid celebration events and the Qatar Summer Festival. QTA's collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Qatar Airways has further facilitated visitors' entry to Qatar.

With development of the Qatar hospitality sector, catering services requirement increased in hotels. Qatar has seen rising number of health conscious people looking for light and nutritious food. Due to the changing preferences, many catering services have restructured their production process. The catering services sector has seen growing demand from high income consumers who prefer more expensive premium products. This has made the catering companies to revise their menus to include more variety food items from different cuisines.

Competition Scenario

Qatar has 100+ catering service providers as of 2016. The major players in the industry are Shaqab, Newrest Gulf Catering, Qatar Aircraft Catering Company and IFS Qatar. This market has seen a rise in competition which is being driven by growing demand and increasing use of technology and innovation. Since major clients hire on contractual basis, these players compete to achieve contracts for longer duration to ensure regular orders and increase profits. They offer different menus and customization services tailored for different end users.

Furthermore, they indulge in various marketing activities to build their brand equity and reliability. Some of the activities include email marketing personalized for specific customers, brochures, pamphlets and fliers distributed at corporate offices, schools and hospitals and organizing tastings and open houses

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Qatar Catering Service Market

Qatar Catering Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Qatar Catering Service Market Segmentation

Vendor Selection Process For Qatar Catering Services

Trends Developments and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services Market

Competition Scenario In Qatar Catering Services Market

Qatar Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.1. Abbreviations

2.2. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Sizing - Qatar Catering Services Market

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Qatar Catering Services Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2017

4. Value Chain Analysis in Qatar Catering Market

Challenges faced by Catering Services at Different levels of Value Chain

Challenges faced by Customers

5. SWOT Analysis for Qatar Catering Services Market

6. Market Segmentation

6.1. By End Users (Industrial/Construction, Hospitality, Education, Corporate, Flight, Healthcare and others), 2011-2017

6.1.1. Menu for Industrial Catering

Breakfast Menu for Management

Breakfast Menu for Workers

Dinner Menu for Management

Dinner Menu for Workers

6.1.2. Menu for Hospitality catering

Breakfast Menu (Price: QAR 120)

Lunch and Dinner Menu (Price: QAR 200-250)

6.1.3. Menu for Airline Catering

6.1.4. Menu for Educational Institutions

7. Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services

Growing Infrastructure

Development in Tourism Sector

Rising Health Consciousness Amongst People

Growing High-Spending Expatriate Population

Lack of Good Quality Warehousing

8. Government regulations in Qatar Catering Services Market

9. Competition Scenario in Qatar Catering Services Market

Market Share Analysis of Major Pure Play Caterers in Qatar (Industrial, Education and Healthcare Sectors), 2017

9.1. Comparison Matrix of Major Pure Play Caterers in Qatar

9.2. Competition Parameters in Qatar Catering Market

Event Catering

In-Flight Catering

Industrial Catering

10. Company Profiles for Major Players in Qatar Catering Services Market

10.1. Shaqab

10.2. Tamimi Services Group

10.3. Qatar Star Services L.L.C

10.4. IFS Qatar

10.5. PDC Tamween

10.6. Newrest Gulf

10.7. AYTB Qatar

10.8. Crompton Catering and Support Services Co. WLL

10.9. Qatar Aircraft Catering Company

10.10. Hands Kitchen Catering Services Company

10.11. Kasco Al Bateel

10.12. Perfect Food Catering (PFC)

10.13. Dunes Catering

10.14. Amwaj Catering Services

List of Other Players with Overview

11. Vendor Selection Process for Qatar Catering Services

11.1. Industrial/Construction

11.2. Event Catering (Corporate, Weddings)

11.3. Education Sector

11.4. Flight and Airline sector

11.5. Healthcare

11.6. Corporate

12. Qatar Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Short Term Outlook

Long Term Outlook

12.1. By Major End Users (Industrial, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, In Flight and Others), 2018-2022

13. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Qatar Catering Services Market, 2011-2021

13.1. Number of Marriages, 2011-2021

13.2. Number of Hotels, 2011-2021

13.3. Number of Expatriate Population, 2011-2021

14. Analyst Recommendations for Qatar Catering Services Market

