Qatar Catering Services Market 2017-2021 - Comprehensive Analysis of In-Flight, Industrial, School, Hotel, Healthcare and Corporate Catering Services

The "Qatar Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Infrastructure Development and World Cup 2022 to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report titled "Qatar Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Infrastructure Development and World Cup 2022 to Foster Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of in-flight, industrial, school, hotel, healthcare and corporate catering services market in Qatar.

The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Qatar Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of type of contract, length of contract and major end users of Qatar Catering Services Market. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis.

In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players. This report will help industry consultants, catering service providers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services

Growing Infrastructure

Development in Tourism Sector

Rising Health Conciousness Amongst People

Growing High-Spending Expatriate Population

Lack of Good Quality Warehousing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Qatar Catering Services Market

4. Value Chain

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Market Segmentation

7. Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services

8. Government regulations

9. Case Studies in Qatar Catering Services Market

10. Vendor Selection Process for Qatar Catering Services

11. Qatar Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021

12. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Qatar Catering Services Market, 2011-2021

13. Analyst Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Amwaj Services

Crompton Catering and Support Services Co. WLL

Dunes Catering

Future catering

Hands Kitchen

IFS Qatar

Lee-Top Services

Newrest Gulf

PDC Tamween

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company

Qatar Star Services

Shaqab

