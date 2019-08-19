Pyure® Brands Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Naples-Based Organic Stevia Leader Ranked Among Nation's Top Companies for Fourth Year



NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyure® Brands, maker of organic, non-GMO stevia sweeteners has earned its fourth placement in the 2019 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Pyure Brands is among 11 food and beverage companies that has made the list four times; the Company's 2019 Inc. 5000 Rank is # 2666.

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Pyure Brands' retail and commercial divisions, Pyure® Organic and Pyure® Ingredients, are well-recognized for providing the best tasting organic, sugar-free alternatives. The Company has continually outpaced category growth as more people are aware of the threat of sugar to their well-being and seeking sugar-free sweetening solutions that are healthier, safer and match the taste of sugar.

"Our three-year growth rate of 145% is an amazing accomplishment. It's a reflection of our incredible team and their commitment to improving our business every day," said Founder and CEO Benjamin Fleischer.

Pyure Organic, the company's retail brand, remains the fastest growing brand in the low-to-no-calorie sweetener category. The brand continues to increase distribution adding Costco, Publix and Harris Teeter with more products at Walmart, while introducing category innovations such as such as sugar-free maple syrup and honey alternatives to sugar-free cookie and brownie mixes. As more people adopt a healthier lifestyle and reduce added sugar in their diets, Pyure Organic Stevia has become the number one sweetening solution for health-conscious consumers.

Placement in the Inc 5000 is a recognition that a company has become a true leader in the business community. The Inc 5000, known for its unbiased and accurate reporting on business growth, is an authority on the most successful companies in the United States. On average, the companies listed in the Inc. 5000 grew their business six-fold since 2014. With tens of thousands of companies being submitted every year, it becomes increasingly more difficult to make the list time and time again, making Pyure Brands' achievement even more significant.

"We've adopted an 'underdog' mentality. Pyure is changing consumer perception about natural sweeteners and sugar reduction because the category leaders have been unable to do so," said Founder and CEO Benjamin Fleischer. "We remain committed to improving the lives of our consumers and we're grateful for their support," added Fleischer.

About Pyure Brands

Pyure Brands, LLC, the fastest growing independent organic sweetener company in the U.S. serving global food, beverage, cosmetic and nutraceutical brands and manufacturers. Since its founding more than 10 years ago, Pyure has been at the forefront of the Stevia renaissance, leading the market in healthier alternatives to sugar. Pyure is distinguished as first to market introducing USDA Certified and non-GMO Project Verified Stevia. The Company's sweetening solutions are sugar-free, zero-glycemic and safe for diabetics. Pyure's innovations include organic, non-GMO energy shot; organic, non-GMO, sugar-free stevia chocolate; and organic, non-GMO Erythritol sweetener. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Pyure Brands has deep roots in Southwest Florida and has a history of giving back to the local business community.

