Purina Donates $25,000 to Help Pets and People Impacted by Tornados and Flooding in the Midwest

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several states across the Midwest have experienced devastating tornados and record flooding over the past two weeks. To aid in the relief, Purina® is donating $25,000 to GreaterGood.org, and the funds will be distributed to nonprofit organizations across the region that are helping communities in need. These funds will cover expenses related to the rescue efforts, such as supplies, medications, transportation costs and cleanup efforts.

"Our hearts go out to the families and pets being affected by these natural disasters," said Bill Etling, Director of Purina Public Relations and Community Affairs. "We have multiple manufacturing plants and sales offices across the Midwest, including our headquarters in St. Louis, so this hits close to home. We have a long history of supporting communities across the country and we are prepared to send additional aid as flooding threatens more than 10 states across the region."

This donation is in addition to multiple efforts Purina has already made to assist the tornado and flood victims over the past two weeks. The company provided the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) with more than 1,500 pounds of Purina dog and cat food and 4,000 pounds of Tidy Cats® litter to aid in the Golden City Emergency Management operations in Missouri. HSMO also deployed their emergency response trailer to aid pet owners across the state last week, and Purina will continue to stock the trailer with pet food and litter for pet owners in need. Purina also donated an additional 2,000 pounds of Purina dog and cat food and 2,000 pounds of Tidy Cats litter to support animal search and rescue teams following the flooding in Oklahoma early last week.

In times of natural disaster, Purina provides timely support to people and pets in need by working with its nonprofit partners to deliver pet food, litter and funding to areas that are being impacted. In 2018, Purina donated $60,000 and more than 60,000 pounds of pet food and litter to support victims of natural disasters across the United States.

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit www.purina.com/about-purina/supporting-communities .

About Nestlé Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestle Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 11 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $175 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

