Purely Elizabeth Recalls Pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola

Recall due to a mislabeling error that has resulted in an undeclared allergen

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purely Elizabeth is initiating a voluntary recall of their Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola due to a mislabeling error that has resulted in an undeclared allergen (walnuts) being present.

This recall has been initiated because it has come to their attention that briefly during production, pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola were used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola. All mislabeled pouches of granola were packed into master cases labeled as 8oz Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.

Impacted are 166 cases that include the following lot codes, which can be found on the back of the packaging:

Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola

UPC 855140002687

Lot Code: OH29519

Best by 10/21/20

All retailers nationally have been notified at this time. Customers are asked to immediately examine their inventory and destroy product from this specific lot code. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, specifically walnuts, run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

"I started Purely Elizabeth in order to create the highest quality products and something like this we do not take lightly," said founder and CEO, Elizabeth Stein. "I thank you for your understanding and continued support!"

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration. Preventive measures have been put in place at the manufacturer level to prevent future issues of this nature. No other products of any other size or similarity were affected.

For customers who have purchased this lot code, please email support@purelyelizabeth.com to receive replacement product.

