Pure Protein® Super Food Wins Product of the Year 2018

Pure Protein® Super Food - a 100% plant-based, complete protein powder - takes home prize in Health and Wellness category as voted on by 40,000 consumers

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein, makers of protein-fortified bars, snacks, drinks and powders and one of the leading protein brands in the nation, today announced that Pure Protein® Super Food plant-based protein powder has been named 2018 Product of the Year in the Health and Wellness category.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation and is backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers via a national survey conducted by Kantar TNS¸ a global leader in consumer insights.

Pure Protein introduced the newest product innovation, Pure Protein® Super Food, to the brand's portfolio in June 2017. Ideal for keeping an active, fitness-focused lifestyle on track, Pure Protein® Super Food is vegan, non-GMO, contains naturally sourced super greens, no soy or dairy, and is free of artificial flavors and sweeteners. All three (3) delicious flavors, Dark Cocoa, Vanilla Bean & Mixed Berry Super Fruits, contain 140-160 calories, 5 grams or less of sugar, and 20 grams of plant-based complete protein, providing the essential amino acids for lean muscle and strength.

"We are thrilled that Pure Protein® Super Food has been selected as a 2018 Product of the Year Award winner," said Paul Sturman, President and CEO of The Nature's Bounty Co., makers of Pure Protein®. "We're confident that Pure Protein® Super Food is a better-tasting alternative to the other plant-based protein powders currently on the market. Our selection as a Product of the Year winner is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the ever-changing needs and preferences of our consumers."

Pure Protein® Super Food is currently available online on Amazon.com and at select retailers nationwide including CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Food Lion & H-E-B. For more information, visit www.pureprotein.com. Super Foods. Super You. Super Delish.

About Pure Protein

Pure Protein provides just what you need to keep your fitness goals on track with easy-to-eat and easy-to-love protein-fortified products. Our shakes, bars, snacks and powders supply the fuel you need to power through your day. A delicious addition to your active, fitness-focused lifestyle, Pure Protein® products are packed with quality protein – an essential nutrient for optimal body function, strength and lean mass. Visit www.pureprotein.com to view our products, recipes and tips for a fitness lifestyle; or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 30 years ago, POY currently operates in 37 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer insights. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the "Voted Product of the Year" logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

