Pure Adventures Launches All-new "Trail to Table" Tours

Savor the Adventure with this New Collection of Active Tours for Food & Wine Lovers

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Adventures announces the launch of the new "Trail to Table" tour collection, designed to combine multi-sport adventures with local food experiences.

Each "Trail to Table" tour features hand-picked activities meant to showcase the best of the destination's natural highlights, whether that be cycling through charming villages and vineyards, kayaking a scenic coastline, or horseback riding in mountainous terrain. Travelers also experience the authentic flavors of a place by shopping in its neighborhood markets, visiting artisanal food producers' workshops, and learning culinary traditions via hands-on cooking classes or demonstrations from local chefs. It's a delicious new way to make genuine connections with dream locations across Europe and South America.

With the innovative "Trail to Table" tours, a variety of active pursuits get travelers deep into some of the world's most iconic landscapes, while a sampling of food and drink experiences keep mouths watering as they dig into the cultural cornerstones of how and what people eat.

"Just as active exploration creates an intimate connection to a new corner of the world, a great meal can tell the story of a people and culture," says Loren Siekman, President of Pure Adventures.

As travelers themselves, the Pure Adventures team shares a craving for authentic connections within the regions they explore. Immersing themselves in the natural beauty of a new place via a hike or bike ride is a strong part of their identity, and it's what they want to share with their clients.

"We wanted to craft a collection of tours that's intentional in offering you a more well-rounded view of a place, both physically (from land, water, foot, and bike) as well as culturally — from Trail to Table," says Natalie Cook, co-creator of the collection.

The initial collection will include ten unique tours for 2018: Burgundy, Provence, Loire Valley, Hungary's Lake Balaton region, Croatia's Dalmatian Islands, Puglia, Sardinia, Tuscany, Argentina's Northwest, and Chile's Lake and Volcano District.

Scheduled departures in 2018 are available for each tour, with private departures and customized itineraries available.

For more information about the "Trail to Table" tour collection, see https://pure-adventures.com/trail-to-table/.

