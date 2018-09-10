  1. Home
  2. Cook
Pumpkin Pie Spice

Pumpkin Pie Spice is so easy to make at home. You can amp up the cloves and ginger for a sharper flavor, or the cinnamon, for a softer, cozier spice.

I have an addiction to spices. No matter how many times I obsessively organize and consolidate my stash, it turns into a ridiculous mess within days.

Eventually, it gets to the point where I can’t even close the cabinet door. Spices in full-on attack mode with the courage to jump out at any of us brave enough to open the door, it’s a thing that happens in this house with regularity.

