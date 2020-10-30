  1. Home
October 30, 2020 | 2:20pm
From pastafits.org
Pumpkin Pastina

With comforting ingredients like pumpkin, sage, chicken broth, and cheese, this Pumpkin Pastina is perfect for whipping up on chilly nights!
Total Time 30 minutes
Servings 6 people
Calories 300kcal

Ingredients

  • 3 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 small onions, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 8 oz pastina pasta
  • 4 cups chopped roasted pumpkin squash
  • 2 cups chopped cooked roast turkey
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

Instructions

  • Heat oil in saucepan set over medium heat; cook sage, thyme, onions and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in broth; bring to boil.
  • Stir in pasta, squash, turkey and salt; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 8 minutes or until pasta is tender. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with Parmesan and chives.

Notes

Alternatively, use turkey or vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

Nutrition

Calories: 300kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 760mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g

