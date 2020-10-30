October 30, 2020 | 2:20pmFrom pastafits.org
Pumpkin Pastina
With comforting ingredients like pumpkin, sage, chicken broth, and cheese, this Pumpkin Pastina is perfect for whipping up on chilly nights!
Servings 6 people
Calories 300kcal
Ingredients
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh thyme
- 2 small onions, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 8 oz pastina pasta
- 4 cups chopped roasted pumpkin squash
- 2 cups chopped cooked roast turkey
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- Heat oil in saucepan set over medium heat; cook sage, thyme, onions and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in broth; bring to boil.
- Stir in pasta, squash, turkey and salt; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 8 minutes or until pasta is tender. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with Parmesan and chives.
Notes
Alternatively, use turkey or vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
Nutrition
Calories: 300kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 760mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g
