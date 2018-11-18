Pumpkin Muffins pop with warm and comforting fall spices, a perfect match for earthy pumpkin. Top them with pumpkin seeds for an extra crunch!

You guys, there’s only a few days left until Thanksgiving and let me tell you, I’m already feeling the stress.

Mainly because I typically do a lot of my prep work the day before Thanksgiving, but this year, my husband decided to purchase CAVS tickets for Wednesday night’s game.

THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING!

Sure, he can totally take someone else, BUT it’s the only game where Lebron will be back in Cleveland this season, so I totally want to go. But the timing could not possibly be worse.

