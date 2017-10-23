Provista and National Food Group form a partnership to bring new savings and solutions to Gaming and Hospitality Customers

IRVING, Texas and NOVI, Mich., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Provista, a proven leader in the supply chain industry, and National Food Group, an innovator in wholesale food service Opportunity Buys®, are pleased to announce a new strategic alliance. With access to $100 billion in purchasing power at Provista and exceptional product value and quality from National Food Group, gaming and hospitality customers can take advantage of increased savings on a diverse range of food products.

"We are very excited about a long-term alliance with Provista as it relates to their gaming and hospitality customers," shares Owen Stern, Director of Entertainment Sales. "We feel our Opportunity Buys® program, which provides significant savings, layers in perfectly with the strengths of Provista. We see long term synergies that are beneficial to Provista and National Food Group's valued customers."

This new strategic alliance with National Food Group can help save new and existing Provista customers up to 20-50% off their food costs while delivering high-value, high-quality products. National Food Group has a wide range of product categories with programs to fit individual buying patterns and menu needs.

"As our gaming and hospitality segments continue to grow rapidly, we are always exploring new ways to provide our customers with not only the best products at the best prices, but solutions that go beyond contract value. The strategic alliance with National Food Group ensures our customers have access to high-value products while driving high percent savings," says Stephen Hull, Group SVP, Sales & Marketing at Provista.

ABOUT PROVISTA

Founded in 1994, Provista is a proven supply chain partner. Provista offers customers extensive product coverage with over 100 billion dollars in purchasing power across a multitude of industries, including surgical, extended, diagnostic, and preventive care as well as hospitality, gaming and businesses of all sizes. The company also delivers value beyond contracts, providing customized purchasing solutions. For more information, visit provistaco.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL FOOD GROUP

Founded in 1990, National Food Group is one of America's fastest growing wholesale food service distributors for education, institutions, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, and corporate cafes. The company is headquartered in Novi, Michigan with a west coast office in San Diego, California. National Food Group offers three unique programs: Opportunity Buys®, Always Available®, and Commodity Processing™, which all arose from a commitment to improve nutritional quality in food service through high-value products.

For more information, visit nationalfoodgroup.com & provistaco/hospitality.com

