Providing Dignity and Hope on Mother's Day and Every Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Feed the Children continues its work to provide dignity and hope to mothers across the U.S.

The non-profit organization works through a network of community partners in the United States to distribute not only food, but also essential items such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and more.

These items make a difference for Monica, a mom to two boys - Brody and Nathan. Despite working a full-time job, she said that many times there's "more month than money." "There's many times where things come up unexpectedly and I have to make sacrifices," she said.

Monica recalled a time when most of her income had to be used to pay an unexpectedly expensive utility bill. "I absolutely was down to my last in everything," she said.

Monica attended a Feed the Children event to receive food for her sons, but said she was moved to tears when she found so much more. "I was blown away because I wasn't expecting that. We just needed something to kind of get us through to the end of the month or to my next payday. I was just so surprised," she said.

Monica said the hygiene items and various Avon beauty products she received from Feed the Children was a blessing. "They provided toothpaste and deodorant and shampoo when I really needed it," she said. "I didn't tell anybody that I needed it. Feed the Children not only provided food, but they provided toiletries. That was unheard of for me and definitely a blessing to me in a major way."

Monica said becoming a mom has changed her way of thinking about life. "Having a child has made me become selfless because they are my everything," she said.

Mom's like Monica work hard every day to provide the best life possible for their children. "I love my sons like you wouldn't believe. After I had Brody, I really learned what life was about. You never imagine yourself being able to have that kind of love until you become a mom," she said. "Then it's them before you. It's everything that you do becomes about them. And it's the best thing that I've ever done."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

