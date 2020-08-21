ProV International Chosen to Successfully Automate Business Processes for a Large Middle Eastern Food Corporation

ProV International is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by a leading Middle Eastern food corporation, SAVOLA Foods to automate their business processes.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProV International, the global consulting firm that helps organizations streamline their customer, employee and digital experiences, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by a leading Middle Eastern food corporation to automate their business processes.

ProV International has been selected by Savola Foods, the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based food corporation, to create new efficiencies by automating and updating critical business processes. The project, when successfully executed, will help Savola Foods to move closer to its mission offering the best value customer service and experiences. The selection affirms ProV as an experienced vendor carrying both expertise and technology that proves their industry credentials.

Savola Foods needed expert help with updating and automating an important aspect of their operations. ProV will help automate their price listings on the Oracle software, and also update all product supply processes. ProV is an ideal choice for Savola Foods for offering consultancy services for business process automation, analysis, carrying out ROI calculations and development.

Since 1979, Savola has been a popular brand and corporation, owning operations in seven countries. The brand is well known on all supermarket shelves across 30 countries, and recognized as a market leader in various food categories, including edible oil, sugar, pasta, ghee and more. The household brands and B2C food products are exported to over 50 countries in the MENAT region.

Today, Savola Foods has made investments in over 200 entities over three decades of existence, and has more output than ever before. It enjoys enviable customer loyalty and market leadership and is looking forward to incorporating higher food categories and expanding to other important markets.

"Through their project management & technical team, ProV has shown a lot of patience, professionalism, and offered prompt support during the project implementation. They have extended their support to do additional support to build a success story with Savola business. Their way of planning & documentation represents an experienced vendor with quality of work. We're really happy with their flexibility and their focus on building a long term relationship with their customers," said a client representative.

The Savola Foods project demonstrates the capabilities of ProV International when it comes to integrating the digital with the human. The global consulting firm specializes in streamlining business operations, and focuses majorly on simplifying the complex administration processes to unlock higher level efficiencies. Its global partnership network helps offer customized solutions in three critical domains – employee experiences (field service, IT and HR), customer experiences (customer service and relationship management, virtual support), and digital experiences (intelligent apps and infrastructure, IT operations, Testing as a Service).

About ProV International Inc

ProV International is a global consulting firm that specializes in streamlining business operation processes, increasing service quality and keeping the workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your administrative complexity. We provide digitally enabled workforce solutions that reduce cost & risk of critical shared services such as: Customer Service, HR, IT and Field Service Management. Need a recommendation? Request a free consultation at: https://www.provintl.com/contact-us

