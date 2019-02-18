Protravel International Exclusive Travel Sponsor of the Star-Studded Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Leading Luxury Travel Agency Provides Auction Packages for festival's signature Tribute Dinner on Sat., Feb. 23



NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, Protravel International is a sponsor of the prestigious Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). The company will provide travel packages to be auctioned off as well as travel guidance to festival attendees.

Luxury travel experts from Protravel will be present on Saturday, Feb. 23 to offer travel advice and inspiration to approximately 8,000 attendees during the festival's Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations presented by Sub-Zero Group Southeast event on Miami's South Beach.

"Protravel is honored to be South Beach Wine & Food Festival®'s official travel agency once again this year," said Protravel Miami Branch Manager Stacey Gallagher. "It really shows how strong of a position in the travel industry Protravel International holds to consistently handle the travel for the largest culinary event in the nation."

For more than a decade, Protravel Miami advisor Carol Press has been booking travel for the celebrity chefs coming to SOBEWFF® and, for the last three years her colleagues at Protravel have joined the event to share their expertise in designing wine-and-food focused travel experiences with attendees under the tents on South Beach at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village.

In keeping with its longstanding mission to give back, Protravel worked with its partners to donate close to $60,000 in travel experiences that will be used during silent and online auctions to benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University and the Southern Wine & Spirits Beverage Management Center.

"Culinary experiences have become an integral part of the customized travel planning our luxury advisors do for clients at Protravel," said Protravel President Becky Powell. "As a result, our luxury advisors have a wealth of culinary travel expertise, as they regularly provide guidance about restaurants, arrange for private audiences with celebrity chefs, and classes with cooks focused on local food traditions. We're pleased to be a part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® and to share our expertise with attendees."

Protravel worked with its travel partners to donate 15 luxury vacation packages, five of which will be in a silent auction during the Tribute Dinner on Feb. 23 honoring Nancy Silverton & Rhonda Carano hosted by Master of Ceremonies Ruth Reichl presented by Bank of America part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series. The other 10 luxury travel packages donated are part of the online auction open to the public and taking place now through March 6.

Protravel's donations to the Tribute Dinner include:

7-Night European River Cruise for Two on one of U by Uniworld's four new ships

8-Day All-Inclusive Tauck River Cruise for Two aboard the MS Savor along the Danube River

7-Night Alaskan Cruise for Two in a Balcony Cabin on Celebrity Cruises

2-Nights in a Suite for Two with Breakfast, Dinner and Complimentary Mini Bar at The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs- Bay of Islands, New Zealand

7-Night Luxury River Cruise for Two with AMA Waterways on a wine-focused itinerary

Protravel executives and luxury travel advisors who will be in attendance at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village include:

Becky Powell , President Protravel

, President Protravel Michele Delgado , Vice President Operations Protravel

, Vice President Operations Protravel Stacey Gallagher , Branch Manager Protravel Miami

, Branch Manager Protravel Miami Honey Moss , Protravel Miami

, Protravel Miami Ansley Bentley , Protravel Miami

, Protravel Miami Lauren Beall , Protravel Miami

, Protravel Miami Gina Lux , Protravel Miami

, Protravel Miami Paula Rybacki , Protravel New York

For more information about Protravel visit: https://www.protravelinc.com/

For more information about the SOBEWFF® visit: http://sobewff.org/

About Protravel International, LLC

Protravel International, LLC is a Travel Leaders Group company. Founded in 1984, Protravel International, LLC is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation. Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 22 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S. Today, approximately 1,000 people make up the Protravel organization. Our expertise in destination, international faring and competitive products – coupled with our superior network of contacts in the airline, hotel, cruise and hospitality industry – makes Protravel one of the most powerful selling forces in the travel industry. Protravel clients also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, the Festival has raised more than $28 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

