DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Protein and Center Plate: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rules about protein and the rules about center plate are being completely remade. Where once there were steaks and chops and chicken breasts, there are now novel nose-to-tail cuts such as culotte, short ribs, shoulder, neck and thighs - more value-conscious and comforting, but also more adaptable to cheffy culinary flourishes and global inspirations. Neither protein nor center of the plate will ever be the same.
The analysis provides:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Scope of Report and Forward
PROFILES
TREND SUMMARY
TREND ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/395xcv/protein_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-and-center-plate-culinary-trend-report-2018-animal-meat-and-protein-resurging-300662428.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Don’t worry, there’s still time to buy your dad something he’ll love