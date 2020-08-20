Promising match for the 2020 ATP Tour Season -- Powerful Foods teams up with Tennys Sandgren and J.J. Wolf

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful Foods, a brand born out of the need to fuel active lifestyles, has teamed up with two of America's top professional tennis players Tennys Sandgren and J.J. Wolf in the hopes of infusing some extra power to their game with our high-protein, great tasting, all-natural products meant to keep them fueled in their day-to-day training efforts and future athletic endeavors.

Professional athletes can only put their bodies through so much. Which is why Sandgren and Wolf have no other choice but to ace their nutrition with clean, nourishing food—and Powerful delivers. Sandgren, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open and is #55 in the world heading into the US Open, puts it quite simply, "Tennis is a grueling, physically demanding sport and having Powerful as a partner will help me consume, and enjoy, the proteins I need to continue competing at the highest levels and to go deep in these upcoming tournaments." With—at least—20g of protein per serving and clean labels, designed to power strenuous workouts, Powerful Foods products promises to fuel every approach shot, serve, ground stroke, and match point meant to lead Sandgren to the win.

Powerful as a brand will always stand by hard-working individuals that never shy away from a good challenge, and is always eager to join forces with powerful people like Wolf, who, with only 21 years old, and 4 ATP Challenger Tour Titles, understands what it takes to climb all the way to the top. In his own words, Wolf explains how doubling up with Powerful will give him the advantage to do just that, "Powerful stands out amongst its competitors not just for the quality of its ingredients but also for the fact that they taste really good! I'm really excited to have them in my bag, and on the practice court at the US Open and through the rest of the ATP Tour season."

But joining forces, both on and off the courts, will not only prove beneficial for these singles players but for Powerful as well. "Powerful, as a brand, knows how tough it is to earn a—well deserved—spot amongst the great; and never shy away from daily challenges," explains Carlos Ramirez, Powerful's CEO and founder. "This is why we chose to support these two Powerful athletes, who have had amazing achievements in their promising careers as professional tennis players. Given their dedication, perseverance, and strength, partnering with these two athletes only made sense for Powerful Foods." Powerful is betting on these athletes on the certainty that they will make it to the top, because there is nothing more gratifying than a job well done.

We look forward to joining them in the courts and fueling their matches, by providing the proper nutrition these athletes need and deserve. Powerful Foods wishes them great success in their performance on the Western & Southern Open, US Open, French Open, and all other upcoming events.

Visit website: powerful.co



