Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises announced a new culinary shore excursion program in collaboration with the number one food lifestyle brand, Bon Appétit, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in culinary experiences inspired by their surroundings while cruising to destinations around the globe.

Through this new partnership, Princess guests will receive a deepened understanding of the destinations visited through a small group, sensory journey of authentic culinary experiences drawing from the life of locals. The shore excursion offerings will immerse explorers in local ingredients and cooking styles, as well as demonstrations and tastings from local chefs and personalities, all with the goal of providing travelers a sense of renewed wonder and an opportunity for immersive destination exploration.

"As a leader in culinary excellence at sea, we seek to offer our guests hands-on, immersive culinary journeys from the destinations we visit," said Bruce Krumrine, vice president, global shore excursions, Princess Cruises. "From scone making in the countryside of Ireland, to crafting the perfect paella on the knotted streets of medieval Spain, these newly developed experiences are sure to bring the spirit of these destinations to life for our guests."

Guests can choose from a selection of curated tours developed in partnership with Bon Appétit, hand selected to best demonstrate the brand's focus of "where food and culture meet."

Exclusive Tours connect travelers to the tastes of the region with Exclusive Tours available only through Princess and Bon Appétit. These tailored excursions offer unparalleled opportunities to truly engage with local life in a small-group setting.

Recommended Tours bring the character of the places guests sail to their plate. Participants of these tours will embark on a celebration of gastronomy endorsed by the experts at Bon Appétit.

"There is a clear connection between the love of travel and experiencing food found in cultures around the world," said Adam Rapoport, editor in chief of Bon Appétit. "Collaborating with a destination leader like Princess Cruises, we're able to bring the passion of culinary inspired journeys to guests we might not otherwise reach."

Guests will be able to choose from 30 excursions beginning in 2018. Highlights include:

Bon Appétit Exclusive Tours

Taste of the North – Kristiansand, Norway

Classic Norwegian flavors are made modern by the head chef at Hotel Norge. Savor Norway's history with moose steak, traditional cookies and regional wine. Then, nourish the moment over a shared lunch with fellow travelers on a tour that visits local stops of note.

Scones from Scratch – Dublin, Ireland

On this excursion, guests will journey to Ireland's charming countryside for a cozy afternoon of scone making. Participants will learn to prepare these delicate golden treats from Catherine Fulivio*, the acclaimed chef and proprietor of Ballyknocken Cookery School, House and Restaurant. Following the lesson, guests can enjoy their creations amid the charm of a Victorian farmhouse and end the day strolling its sprawling gardens.

*subject to availability

Bon Appétit Recommended Tours

Classic Copenhagen – Copenhagen, Denmark

Wind the way through Copenhagen's reveled sights and flavors in a scenic afternoon adventure. Guests will fuel their appetites at Ferry Café with Smørrebrød, a classic, open-faced sandwich, then sightsee historic Danish palaces and castles. Stepping aboard a modern canal boat, travelers will get a chance to experience 500-year-old step-gabled homes from a new perspective, and end the day with new thrills during a visit to Tivoli Gardens, a famous theme park bursting with color.

Pacific Northwest Pairings – Astoria, Oregon

Savor a pairing the Pacific Northwest has made famous at the locally-loved restaurant, Baked Alaska. Famed for his dishes and storytelling, Chef Chris Holen will gather guests in an open kitchen where they will learn how to bring creativity to seafood dishes while sipping local wines and journeying into Astoria's past and present.

From Mate to Malbec – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Visit Argentina's stunning urban hub of Buenos Aires to learn the timeless tradition of empanada making. Once comfortable in the kitchen, participants will taste classic dishes like grilled provoleta cheese, sliced chorizo and steak accompanied by a glass of local Malbec wine. The excursion culminates with the opportunity for guests to make their own mate and dessert, ending the day on a sweet note.

Juneau Foodie Walking Tour – Juneau, Alaska

Travelers to the Great Land will explore their way through Juneau's most renowned flavors during a walking tour to some of the town's best restaurants. From award-winning crab bisque, famous fish tacos and smoked pork to tasting local Alaska beer and wine, guests will venture through the Gold Rush town on a culinary journey and stroll through downtown Juneau.

The Perfect Paella – Valencia, Spain

Soak in Valencia's iconic sights like historic landmarks, green spaces and cathedrals, followed by a savory meal featuring one of its most iconic dishes: paella. Guided by a local chef, guests will study the preparation that brings this saffron-seasoned rice dish to plate.

Roots of Russia – St. Petersburg, Russia

Indulge in a lesson in Russia's past by making the classic staple of meat pies called "pelmini" at a local restaurant. Participants will pair their creation with 80-proof vodka, a storied spirit that has evolved over 500 years of history.

