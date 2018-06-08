Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Partners with Mrs. T's Pierogies to Create 'The Polish Hill' Sandwich

Swaps Fries for Pierogies for First Time in History

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is teaming up with Mrs. T's Pierogies – the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country – to create a limited-time sandwich inspired by the one-of-a-kind neighborhood, Polish Hill, that's located just miles away from Primanti Bros.' original location.

The Polish Hill sandwich – available beginning on June 8 – is built on two thick slices of Italian bread and features kielbasa, provolone cheese, hot grilled slaw, beer mustard and tomato. But rather than the signature hand-cut French Fries, the Polish Hill is piled high with Mrs. T's Pierogies.

"Listen to me," said Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of Primanti's original location in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood. "I don't let them make changes to our sandwiches like this unless they're good. Everybody in Pittsburgh knows Mrs. T's Pierogies, and now they'll know them on 'The Polish Hill' sandwich. If polka music was a flavor – I'm pretty sure this would be it."

"Having started our company only a short drive away in Shenandoah, this Pennsylvania collaboration seemed like a match made in sandwich heaven," said LeeAnn Smulligan, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "We know our fans love sharing Mrs. T's with friends and family at home, and now that they're also available at Primanti Bros., there are so many more opportunities to enjoy pierogies!"

To announce the launch of the sandwich, Mrs. T's Pierogies and Primanti Bros. had some help from the Pirates Pierogy Racers. Click here to watch: https://bit.ly/2L9in1g

The Polish Hill will be available at Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan starting on June 8. The sandwich will be available through mid-August.

About Primanti Brothers

Joe Primanti opened a cart in Pittsburgh's Strip District selling sandwiches to hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and the positive feedback he got, Joe decided to expand to a small storefront on 18th Street, where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that's how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born - open 3am to 3pm. Primanti Bros. currently has 43 locations, including three in Pittsburgh's professional sports venues.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamt of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would likely buy them. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 60 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

