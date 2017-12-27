Pretzelmaker® Thanks Customers with $1 Pretzels Every Tuesday in January

For the third year in a row, Pretzelmaker® stores across the country are celebrating Customer Appreciation Month with $1 pretzels and buy one get one coupons for free Pretzel Bites with purchase on your next visit

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzelmaker® is extending its thanks to customers in the form of a great pretzel deal. As part of Customer Appreciation Month, the national pretzel bakery will offer $1 pretzels* (Original Salted or Unsalted) every Tuesday in January during regular store hours. No limit! To add another great twist to the deal, customers who purchase the $1 pretzels, will also receive a coupon for free Pretzel Bites with purchase on their next visit.

Pretzelmaker is known for fresh delicious pretzels and product innovation. With stores across the U.S., the bakery has thousands of loyal fans and is the original creator of Mini Pretzel Dogs, Pretzel Bites and Mozzarella Stuffed Bites. The $1 Customer Appreciation pretzel is a hot deal as Original Salted and Unsalted are regularly priced at $3 (suggested retail).

"Celebrating Customer Appreciation Month with our $1 pretzel deal has become an annual tradition at Pretzelmaker and it's our way of sharing the love with our fans," said Lisa Cheatham, Director of Marketing, Pretzelmaker. "Our customers have made us one of the country's most popular pretzel bakeries and for that we are extremely grateful. Come visit us on Tuesdays in January with your friends and family and take advantage of this great deal."

For more information and store locations, visit our website www.pretzelmaker.com or join us on social media: follow @pretzelmaker on Twitter; add @pretzelmakerpics on Instagram; follow "Pretzelmaker" on Snapchat; or become a fan of the brand on Facebook www.facebook.com/pretzelmaker.

*Valid for Salted or Unsalted pretzels only. Offer valid on 1/2, 1/9, 1/16, 1/23, 1/30. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other offer. Customer responsible for applicable taxes.

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also rapidly expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

