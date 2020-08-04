President of Rome Grinding Solutions recognized for the advancement of women in the manufacturing industry

SHELDON, Iowa, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rome Grinding Solutions is proud to announce that President Kate Rome has been recognized by two industry groups for her contributions to the advancement of women in the manufacturing industry. Kate Rome represents the third generation of the family owned company, and has made Rome Grinding Solutions her life-long career.

The first recognition comes from Empowering Women in Industry. On August 1st, Kate was presented with the Leadership in Manufacturing Award during the virtual Empowering Women 2020 National Event. The second recognition comes from Women in Manufacturing (WiM), where Rome is included in the inaugural class of the organization's Hall of Fame inductees. The list was released on August 3rd, and the official ceremony will occur on October 1st, 2020 during the virtual WiM Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Both of the accolades stem from Rome's initiatives for the promotion of women in the manufacturing and food processing industries. Kate Rome helped to found the Women's Alliance Network (WAN) for the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and currently serves as the Chairwoman for the group. Rome is also the second woman ever to sit on the Board for the FPSA, and is the first woman to serve as Vice Chair on the MISA (Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance) council.

In addition to industry impact, Rome has been an advocate for advancement of women at Rome Grinding Solutions by increasing women in leadership and closing the wage gap for her employees. Rome has opened the dialogue with other manufacturing companies and has encouraged them to examine their hiring practices as well.

Rome Grinding Solutions, established in 1977 and headquartered in Sheldon, Iowa, is a third-generation family and woman owned business. Rome Grinding Solutions is an industry leader in manufacturing grinding equipment for food processing applications including the following industries: meat, poultry, pet food, rendering, fruit and vegetables, seafood, dairy, ingredient manufacturing and others.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-of-rome-grinding-solutions-recognized-for-the-advancement-of-women-in-the-manufacturing-industry-301106063.html

SOURCE Rome Grinding Solutions