President of Martin's Potato Rolls Receives Award

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James "Jim" Martin, president of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® has been recognized as the 2018 "Business Person of the Year" by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce. This award is given annually by the Chamber to recognize one leader in the community for their business experience, exceptional accomplishments, community involvement, and contribution to the economic growth and development of the area. The Chamber has presented the Business Person of the Year award since 1987. Each year, a panel of Chambersburg, PA, business and civic leaders selects an individual who has proven professional leadership and business accomplishments while positively impacting the community.

The Chamber recognized that James Martin has been working in and serving the local community for many years. James was in the fourth grade when his parents, Lloyd and Lois Martin, transformed their garage into a small bakery, and he would pitch in and help them after school and on Saturdays. Their first customers were friends and neighbors who bought their potato rolls in local farmers markets. The sweet, buttery taste, soft texture, and distinctive golden color made the Martin's Potato Roll an instant favorite. In the 1970s and 80s, Martin's Famous Potato Roll products forged a new category in supermarkets and established the gold standard for potato roll taste and quality. Martin's was the number one brand of potato rolls on the day they created the category, and they continue to dominate in the markets where they have established full distribution.

Today, James Martin is the president of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., where he, his wife Donna, and their four children manage the Martin's Potato Roll and Bread business, along with MFPS Transport. The state-of-the-art bakery headquarters is located in Chambersburg, PA, where 500 employees are an extension of the Martin family. A second bakery is located in Valdosta, GA, with an additional 300 employees.

Although the company has grown immensely over the past number of years, Martin's, under Jim's leadership, has stayed focused on baking the best products using the highest quality ingredients and focusing on excellent customer service. Only the freshest products on the shelf will do. Integrity and fairness is woven into Martin's corporate tapestry and evident by the strategy statement that is used daily at Martin's: "Whatever it takes, God helping us."

Jim is a true servant leader. He spends his day taking care of others. He has been heard to say, "If you focus on taking care of others and helping them get what they need, you will always be taken care of."

"I have worked for Martin's for more than thirty years. Jim's inspirational leadership has expertly guided our business to new heights. He not only strategically considers the direction of our business but he really cares about every person working with Martin's. He sees the best in people and endeavors to know everyone's name. That is evidence of true character and we are very happy to see him recognized," says Sherry Flair, director of finance.

In addition to caring for employees, Jim's generosity ensures that countless charities are supported each year. Through product donation, financial or resource support, donations are made to more than 300 charities and organizations such as homeless shelters, food banks, after-school programs, and disaster relief (both in Chambersburg and around the world). He regularly works with groups such as the American Bakers Association and the Grain Foods Foundation, which in turn work with the government to set standards to improve the baking industry and to educate the public about the health benefits of grains.

"Jim Martin and his team have created an amazing success story, and they are constantly donating their products as well as time to worthwhile causes in our community," said Kim Crider, chair of the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "We are honored to present this award to him and appreciate his business' dedication to our region."

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking great-tasting potato bread products using high-quality ingredients. Their dedication to excellence, quality, service, and family values is what truly sets them apart from their competitors. To learn more about Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, you can visit their website at: www.potatorolls.com.

