Pre® Brands hires growth expert Ryan Youngman as Chief Sales Officer and partners with industry-leading business development agency FDM Sales Management

New hire to lead aggressive national expansion of premium consumer brand

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre® Brands, a rapidly growing premium consumer brand currently innovating in beef, is excited to announce both the hire of Ryan Youngman as Chief Sales Officer and its partnership with FDM Sales Management.

Youngman is a 20+ year veteran of the natural products industry who brings unique experience to Pre, having led multiple emerging consumer brands through their hyper-growth stages (Brad's Raw, Cocoroons, and Kohana Cold Brew Coffee), as well as having held leadership roles in retail (Whole Foods) and distribution (United Natural Foods Inc). He will lead Pre's sales strategy, partnerships, organization, and execution.

"Pre has only scratched the surface of what's possible for its brand," says Youngman. "The opportunity to further propel Pre's leadership within the beef category, and beyond, is going to be a fun challenge."

Youngman's first key step in growing Pre is its partnership with FDM Sales Management. This partnership positions Pre to aggressively scale nationally across multiple channels, leveraging FDM's deep industry relationships born of their reputation for scaling many of the most exciting new consumer brands.

"We are passionate about taking on exciting consumer brands and helping them grow rapidly," says Fred Neubauer, President & CEO of FDM Sales Management. "We are excited to partner with Pre, helping its highly innovative consumer-led proposition realize its full potential."

Pre is uniquely well positioned to effectively scale its premium consumer brand nationally. Pre's streamlined assortment of grass fed and finished steaks, ground beef, burgers, and roasts appeal to growing consumer preferences for high-quality beef without compromises.

About Pre® Brands:

The most innovative consumer brand in beef, named Category Captain of Beef by Progressive Grocer for two consecutive years, Pre® is a Chicago-based premium fresh foods startup dedicated to bringing beef-loving consumers exactly what they want: the best-tasting, highest-quality beef in the world. Through revolutionary curation criteria and patented packaging, Pre delivers an outstanding consumer experience every time, building consumer confidence and enabling them to feel good about eating beef from health, safety, social and environmental perspectives. Pre's dedication to ongoing consumer engagement continually informs its insights- and data-led business model, fueling its unique ability to drive demand.

Pre's non-GMO certified beef is grass fed and finished, pasture raised, with no added hormones or antibiotics, and is available in steak, ground, and roast formats. Pre is available nationally in retail and online. Learn more at eatpre.com.

About FDM Sales Management:

FDM exists to help emerging consumer brands rapidly accelerate their growth. We help build consumer brands by engaging our clients not only as their sales agent, but as an active partner in developing an overall sales and marketing strategy. Our firm was founded and developed by industry veterans who are passionate about taking on emerging consumer brands and seeing them grow. We focus exclusively on best-in-class unique brands still in the earlier stages of their sales trajectory. We leverage over 120 years of collective experience, market knowledge, and industry relationships to fuel rapid growth.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-brands-hires-growth-expert-ryan-youngman-as-chief-sales-officer-and-partners-with-industry-leading-business-development-agency-fdm-sales-management-300771378.html

SOURCE Pre® Brands