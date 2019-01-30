The Power Of The Bagel: Go Dairy-Free At Einstein Bros. Bagels

Nation's Leading Bagel House Increases Dairy-Free and Vegan-Friendly Menu Options, Some Offered for a Limited Time in a Nationwide Test

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As plant-based eating becomes more mainstream, Einstein Bros. Bagels, the nation's leading bagel house, is highlighting its dairy-free bagels. Seventy percent of bagels on the Einstein Bros. Bagels menu are dairy-free, including the Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel and many more. The non-dairy Caribou Coffee Almond Milk Latte is joining its dairy-free bagel counterparts on Einstein Bros. Bagels menus across the country.

"Our guests have requested dairy-free options and we heard them loud and clear. We're thrilled to offer dairy-free alternatives, among our other menu offerings," said Jose Alberto Dueñas, CEO of Einstein Bros. Bagels. "We are committed to creating new ways to cater to our guests' dietary needs and chosen lifestyles."

Nationwide Test: Vegan Shmear

Einstein Bros. Bagels is conducting a nationwide test with its first dairy-free, vegan-friendly Shmear. At participating locations, guests will have the option to order vegan Shmear, a product in partnership with Daiya, now through February 28, 2019. The Vegan Shmear is well-rounded with its creamy light texture and balanced salty and tangy elements. The Vegan Shmear contains 90 calories.

New Menu Item: Almond Milk Latte

Caribou Coffee houses, now inside Einstein Bros. Bagels, are offering a popular non-dairy milk option: Almond Milk. The new Caribou Coffee Almond Milk Latte comes hot or iced, providing a lower calorie option to the already-beloved latte. A medium Almond Milk Latte contains 110 calories.

"Plant-based alternatives are becoming more popular because of the variety of their health benefits," says Registered Dietitian Kelly Springer, MS, RD, CDN. "Not only is it important that guests have menu options from a dietary perspective, but also from a food allergy perspective."

For more information on dairy-free menu items, please visit www.einsteinbros.com

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always cooking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

