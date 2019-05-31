Poultry in Motion, Olympus buys 3D Corporate Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired the Land Animal Protein division of 3D Corporate Solutions ("3D") in partnership with the Company's founders Ed Mareth and Kevin Keeling and 3D's senior management team. 3D is a leading manufacturer of premium and specialty protein ingredients (chicken, beef, and lamb) used to make premium pet food. The Company has an impressive track record of organic growth, product innovation, and building lasting customer relationships.

3D has been privately held since it was founded in 2002. "The 3D team has built a really impressive business that offers truly differentiated products to its customers. We are excited to partner with the management team to continue to support growth," said Paul Rubin, a Partner at Olympus. "We think 3D is outperforming their competition in a very attractive sector," added Dave Cardenas, a Partner at Olympus.

Scott Clawson, CEO of 3D, said, "The 3D management team is really excited to partner with Olympus to continue to serve our customers and grow our business. Olympus is the right partner to help 3D execute on expansion opportunities going forward."

Founded in 1988, Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, and manufacturing.

Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. The Olympus team included Paul Rubin, Dave Cardenas, Sam Greenberg, and Connor Wood. Olympus was represented by Jim Faley, Karen Flanagan, Jeremy Mandell, and Marina Yarnoff from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

