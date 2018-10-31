Potato Chips Market in the United States: Outlook to 2025 - Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4%, Reaching $11.31 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Potato Chips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor (Flavored, Plain/Salted), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S potato chips market size is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Rising number of flavors and surging demand for quick snacks are poised to contribute to the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable income and busy lifestyles of consumers are likely to fuel growth prospects of the market in the U.S.

Plain/Salted emerged as the largest product segment in the U.S potato chips market. The flavored segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. The flavored segment includes a wide spectrum of chips including barbecue, sour cream & onion, salt & vinegar, hot and spicy, and dill pickle.

The supermarket segment is estimated to dominate the market due to fact that consumers usually purchase large quantity of products during their shopping trips. In addition, consumers prefer to purchase from shops with large variety to options.

Key Findings

The flavored segment is projected to be the most promising segment expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Supermarkets are poised to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025 owing to presence of a large number of supermarket chains and changing retail landscape.

The convenience stores segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the same period. The location is the major influencing factor that drives the growth of this distribution channel.

Other distribution channels in the U.S are service stations, drug stores, and online retail. This particular segment is likely to witness a sluggish growth of 2.4% over the forecast period.

In February 2016, ConAgra Foods sold its private label business to TreeHouse Foods, which helped the company to enhance its private label dry and refrigerated grocery offerings.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2016

Chapter 3 U.S Potato Chips Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Raw Material Trend

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Development of Fortified Potato Chips

3.6.3 Increased Number of Options and Flavors

3.6.4 Increasing Penetration of Retail Formats Such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

3.6.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.6 Cluttered Product Market

3.7 U.S Potato Chips Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 U.S Potato Chips Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S Potato Chips Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S Potato Chips Market: Flavor Movement Analysis

4.2 Plain/Salted

4.3 Flavored

Chapter 5 U.S Potato Chips Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S Potato Chips Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.3 Independent Retailers

5.4 Convenience Stores

5.5 Others

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Vendor Landscape

6.2 Competitive Scenario

6.3 Market Positioning

6.4 Strategy Framework

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kraft Heinz Company

7.2 Pepsico Inc.

7.3 Conagra Foods

7.4 Calbee Foods

7.5 Diamond Foods

7.6 General Mills

7.7 Arca Continental

7.8 Kellogg Company

7.9 The Hain Celestial Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3zpfb/potato_chips?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potato-chips-market-in-the-united-states-outlook-to-2025---expected-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-4-4-reaching-11-31-billion-300741239.html

SOURCE Research and Markets