Postmates Gives Businesses An Easy And Quick Way To Reopen: Introducing Curbside Pickup For Restaurants And Retailers

Delivery Leader Offers Industry's First Solution for Merchants, Customers and Fleet, in Response to Government Directives and to Support the phased reopening of Restaurants and Stores Across the US

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, a leader in enabling anyone to have just about anything delivered on-demand, announced today an industry first: Curbside Pickup. This new pickup product for merchants is meant to help responsibly accelerate reopening of local businesses by enabling customers and fleet to pick up orders curbside, rather than going into the physical store -- a capability that most businesses don't currently have today.

"Restaurants and retailers across the country are ready to open their doors again and we've created Curbside Pickup to help them open quickly and serve customers as smoothly as possible," said Bastian Lehmann, CEO and co-founder of Postmates.

To use this feature, the merchant will turn on curbside pickup from their Postmates dashboard. The customer will be prompted to "Check In" in real time when they get to the merchant to notify them to come outside. The fleet app will also support curbside pickup, so Postmates will be able to let the merchant know that they are there to pick up the item.

For merchants who are interested in offering curbside pickup, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com . Full response to COVID-19 can be found here.

