Postmates Becomes Official On-Demand Food Delivery Partner Of The NFL

To Celebrate NFL Kickoff, Patrick Mahomes' Foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, and Deshaun Watson are Delivering Meals to Frontline Healthcare Workers in the Opposing QB's City

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League and Postmates , have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement making Postmates the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL. Postmates is also an official sponsor of NFL premier events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Draft, to name a few.

"People across the country aren't just ready to order their favorite gameday foods, they are eagerly awaiting the return of football. While most fans won't be able to physically go to the game, this partnership with the NFL allows us to bring the gameday experience, and a few surprises throughout the season, directly to fans," said Eric Edge, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Postmates.

"Fans will be watching NFL football this season from their couch more than ever before, so teaming up with Postmates as the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL was a perfect combination," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Business Development for the NFL. "We're excited for Postmates to deliver gameday food favorites and special surprises to our fans' doorsteps throughout the year."

To kick off the season on Thursday night, Postmates has teamed up with Patrick Mahomes' foundation 15 and the Mahomies who will be delivering meals to frontline healthcare workers at the Ben Taub Hospital in Houston. Deshaun Watson has stepped up to the challenge and is using Postmates to deliver meals to frontline workers at Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill in Kansas City.

Throughout the season, Postmates will be rolling out unique promotions, integrations and content to celebrate both food and football.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in enabling anyone to get nearly anything on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. A market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postmates-becomes-official-on-demand-food-delivery-partner-of-the-nfl-301126707.html

SOURCE Postmates