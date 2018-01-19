Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables Worth 1.67 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Application (Fruits and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market for fruits & vegetables is projected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2022, in terms of value, at a CAGR of 7.30% from USD 1.17 Billion in 2017. The market is emerging due to increase in demand for fresh fruits & vegetables and demand for exotic fruits & vegetables.

Coatings segment, by type, is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

Fruits & vegetables are food products that have a high demand in the market, due to their nutritional value and multiple functionalities. They have a short life span and hence are perishable in nature. Therefore, in order to increase their shelf life and prevent their perishability, coatings are one of the commonly used methods to fulfil.

On the basis of type, the coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market for fruits & vegetables in 2017. Coatings help to reduce the breakdown of fruits & vegetables and delay softening and ripening. They are usually applied to fruits & vegetables during the packaging process, thereby maintaining the firmness, color, and flavor of fruits & vegetables.

The demand for coatings is considerable in the Asia Pacific region since it is one of the largest producers of fruits & vegetables.

Fruits segment is estimated to be the largest segment in terms of application in 2017

The increasing global demand for fresh fruits has resulted in the demand for post-harvest treatment in order to increase shelf life, prevent post-harvest loss, and maintain appearance, thereby contributing to the growth of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market for fruits & vegetables.

Increase in demand for organic fruits such as bananas has offered an opportunity for organic post-harvest treatments, which in turn has driven the growth of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for post-harvest treatment products

In 2017, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global Post-Harvest Treatment Market for fruits & vegetables, and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Australia are high-income countries, and hence, there is higher usage of post-harvest mechanisms such as cold chain storage to prevent crop loss.

However, improvements in post-harvest infrastructure are expected to grow in India as well, which is expected to augment the growth of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market for fruits & vegetables in the country. The demand for fresh fruits & vegetables from developed regions such as North America and Europe has led to manufacturers taking efforts in food safety, quality, and shelf life; hence, the use of post-harvest treatment solutions has increased in the region, thereby contributing to further demand and growth.

This report includes a study of the product offerings and competitive benchmarking of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International (France), JBT (US), Agrofresh (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), The Dow Chemical Company (US), DuPont (US), Bayer (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), and Fomesa Fruitech (Spain).

