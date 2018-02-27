Pork & Mindy's Partners With American All-Star Bo Jackson

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pork & Mindy's announced a partnership with Bo Jackson Signature Foods. Jackson, who is known to be one of the world's greatest athletes, is also an avid cook and food connoisseur, and is now an equity partner of the company.

Pork & Mindy's and Bo Jackson Signature Foods share a passion for providing customers with fresh tasting, premium products making the partnership a natural fit.

"I am thrilled to work with Chef Jeff Mauro, Kevin Corsello and their entire team. In order to have a solid game plan, you must have a championship caliber team," said Vincent "Bo" Jackson, CEO of VEJ Holdings, LLC. "We are excited that we found a partner that is ideally suited to help us co-create products that are specific to the Bo Jackson brand but also with a Pork & Mindy's twist."

Pork & Mindy's is also launching "Pig Candy", a candied-bacon dusted in brown sugar & slow smoked to perfection - a tasty, good source of energy snack to take on-the-go.

In the upcoming months, Pork & Mindy's will be designing a uniquely packaged Bo Jackson Signature Foods, Pig Candy collection line. "This collaborative partnership proves that we are in this to win it. I have great trust in this cooperation and look forward to our future success together," said Jackson.

Pig Candy will be available at all Mariano's locations across Chicagoland and expanding nationwide. Bacon and healthy snack lovers will have a choice of Pig Candy's Original and Sweet Heat flavors. Both are fully cooked and ready to eat, 100% all natural, and free of hormones and antibiotics.

"This unique snack is a combination of everything we love. It's salty, sweet, versatile, and incredibly delicious," said Co-founder and Executive Chef Jeff Mauro. "Most importantly, it's a healthier alternative to some of the options available today. The world is ready for better quality food that they can take anywhere."

Launching this Spring, Pork & Mindy's Pig Candy can be purchased online nationwide at www.porkandmindys.com, in addition to all Mariano's locations starting this April. For more information, visit www.porkandmindys.com and www.Facebook.com/PorkandMindys.

About Pork & Mindy's

Pork & Mindy's is a creative BBQ concept led by Founder Kevin Corsello and Executive Chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro. Together, they began shaping a vision for a brand that, at its core, would satisfy "the holy grail" of experiences and do what food, music and art has always done: bring people together. Feeling homesick for quality BBQ, Corsello dreamed of this "holy grail" and joined forces with long-time friend and Emmy-nominated Celebrity Chef Mauro, turning this dream into a reality. Just two Italian kids from Chicago who are happiest behind a grill or slow-smoker. With one-of-a-kind flavor profiles using natural, simple ingredients free of hormones and antibiotics, Pork & Mindy's meats are slow-smoked to create the perfect texture, and layered with signature sauces and toppings, creating sandwiches unlike anywhere else.

In addition to its Wicker Park flagship location, the concept is expanding nationwide, with plans to open 50 locations by 2020. The renowned brand also has a line of signature BBQ sauces including Sweet Sauce, Sweet Heat Sauce, and Mustard Sauce, available at select Midwest retailers and online. For more information, visit https://porkandmindys.com/.

Media Contact (PACO):

Jessica Ortiz

Jessica@pacocollective.com

O: 312-226-2044

C: 312-550-0102

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pork--mindys-partners-with-american-all-star-bo-jackson-300605008.html

SOURCE Pork & Mindy’s