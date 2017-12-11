Poppable, Handmade Holiday Decor

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) 'Tis the season to pop up some holiday fun by creating a scenic winter wonderland that tastes as great as it looks.

Gather the kids and make a hands-on family holiday tradition out of crafting festive, edible decorations. Popcorn is the perfect choice to pop up and eat while decking out your creations. At 30 calories a cup, whole-grain, freshly popped popcorn offers a nutritious alternative to traditional holiday party nibbles. Popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO, gluten-free, has no artificial additives or preservatives and is sugar-free.

These clever recipes can help you make edible decor or gifts to give to friends, family and co-workers. Find more creative holiday recipes at popcorn.org.

Chocolate Popcorn Reindeer

Yield: 8 reindeer

8

cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

2 1/2

cups mini marshmallows

1/2

cup chopped dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips

2

tablespoons butter or light olive oil

1/4

teaspoon salt

16

pretzel sticks

16

eyeball candies

8

red candy-coated chocolate candies

Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In saucepan set over medium heat, heat marshmallows, chocolate, butter and salt, stirring often until smooth. Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn until well combined.

Scoop 3/4 cup popcorn mixture into ball. Repeat with remaining mixture to make eight balls total. Place each ball in paper muffin cup liner.

Insert pretzel stick on each side of ball to resemble antlers, attach two eyeball candies for eyes and red candy for nose. Let cool completely.

Tip: Eyeball candies can typically be found in baking aisles of supermarkets or bulk food stores.

Holiday Popcorn Snowman

Yield: 5 snowmen

1

package (1 pound) large marshmallows

1/4

cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine, plus additional

1

teaspoon vanilla

10

cups popped popcorn

sprinkles (optional)

licorice (optional)

gum drops (optional)

cinnamon candies (optional)

In large saucepan, melt marshmallows and 1/4 cup butter.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Pour over popcorn and stir.

Butter hands well and form into balls.

Decorate with sprinkles, licorice, gum drops and cinnamon candies, as desired.

