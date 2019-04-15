POPEYES Launches On-Demand Delivery With Postmates And Celebrates By Giving Away Free Biscuits

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates and POPEYES® announced today that they've partnered to bring their delicious fried chicken direct to your door. With more than 2,000 POPEYES locations in the US, customers across the country can have their favorite Cajun dishes delivered. Postmates knows that POPEYES wouldn't be the same without that hot, flakey biscuit, so they are giving customers one for free when they order through the platform. To further celebrate the new partnership, Postmates is waiving the delivery fee on POPEYES orders with the promo code BISCUITS.

"Over the years we've made hundreds of thousands of deliveries from POPEYES, so we are thrilled to officially partner and work closely with them to continue to drive growth," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As the leader in on-demand that completes millions of deliveries per month, we are confident that we will do an incredible job serving such an iconic brand."

"We're always looking for new ways to connect our customers with our New Orleans inspired menu," said Camila Kataguiri, POPEYES Digital Marketing. "Now, we are excited to satisfy guests' cravings wherever they may be by joining forces with Postmates and its expansive on-demand delivery capability."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,000 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 65 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating POPEYES locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,000 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

