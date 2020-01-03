Pollo Tropical® Launches New Vegan Menu Items Featuring Beyond Meat®

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting January 3, Pollo Tropical® is taking its bold flavors beyond chicken with the launch of a Vegan Tropichop® and Wrap featuring a "picadillo" made with Beyond Meat®.

The Vegan Tropichop® gives guests a new way to enjoy one of their most popular menu items. This Tropichop includes your choice of White or Brown Rice, Pollo Tropical's famous Black Beans, and the picadillo made with Beyond Beef®, Beyond Meat's delicious 100% plant-based ground meat, all topped with sautéed peppers and onions. The Vegan Wrap also features Beyond Beef, your choice of rice, plus black beans and Pollo Tropical's delicious sweet plantains wrapped in a tortilla. These options are launching at $4.49 and $4.09 respectively.

Pollo Tropical® partnered with Beyond Meat to develop these plant-based options that are as unique and flavorful as the menu items that guests have enjoyed at the brand for over 30 years.

"At Pollo Tropical®, we pride ourselves on always offering guests the most delicious food at a great value. That's why we're excited to introduce the Beyond Meat menu items, so we can offer new great tasting choices to guests looking for plant-based options with the bold flavors they've come to expect from us," said Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

The Vegan Tropichop® and Wrap are now available in restaurants and online for pick-up or delivery through Pollo Tropical's app.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: FRGI), owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

