Pokeworks Releases New Sichuan Bowl, Sparks Spicy Sensation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially come to an end, but things are still heating up at Pokeworks. The leading poke franchise announced today the launch of its newest menu item, the Spicy Sichuan Bowl, now available at locations across the nation. The new spice-centric dish was created in collaboration with the award-winning alumnus of Bravo's Top Chef and owner of Tin Roof in Maui, Chef Sheldon Simeon.

Featuring a house-made sauce that consists of red chili peppers, peppercorns and honey infused soy, the flavor-packed Spicy Sichuan Bowl is topped with spicy crushed peanuts to add a satisfying crunch. The fusion of these ingredients creates a tingly sensation that transforms taste buds, offering guests a taste they can feel.

"The Spicy Sichuan Bowl is for spice-seeking foodies who look for an exciting, effervescent dining experience," said celebrity Chef-collaborator, Sheldon Simeon. "Pokeworks gives me the freedom to implement the Hawaiian traditions I grew up with and fuse them with my passion for flavor and spice. We are excited to turn up the heat with the Spicy Sichuan Bowl to offer guests across the nation not only a meal, but an experience in every bite."

Dedicated to offering a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos with high-quality, flavorful ingredients at an affordable price, Pokeworks has an ongoing partnership with Chef Sheldon Simeon to drive innovation within the brand. As part of this collaboration, Simeon hand-crafts a series of Signature Works for Pokeworks with ingredients that draw inspiration from the mix of cultures that he grew up with in Hawaii. Chef Sheldon Simeon is known for bringing the heat in his cooking. His latest collaboration with Pokeworks earlier this year– the Lava Bowl which, featured ghost peppers – left Pokeworks guests hungry for more.

Founded in 2015, Pokéworks is building on momentum largely fueled by its millennial relevance and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability efforts and has grown to 46 locations open across the United States. The brand's customizable menu allows consumers to make Chef Sheldon's expertly curated creations to fit any diet – ranging from gluten-free, nut-free, vegetarian, vegan and cooked or raw protein diets. To find a location near you, please visit www.pokeworks.com/locations.

ABOUT POKEWORKS

Founded in 2015, Pokéworks is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke brands in North America with 46 locations open and more than 130 under development. Offering guests an authentic taste of the islands, Pokeworks in collaboration with Bravo's Top Chef Sheldon Simeon, provides a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke burritos, bowls and salads derived from the highest quality ingredients from local waters. The brand's chef-driven menu allows for complete customization to cater to almost anyone, including those maintaining gluten-free, nut-free, vegetarian, vegan as well as cooked or raw protein diets. For more information about Pokeworks, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/.

