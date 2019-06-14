Plexus Worldwide Reaches New Heights As Mission Partner For Feeding America

PHOENIX, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is pleased to announce their advancement to Mission Partner for Feeding America. The Feeding America network is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, whose mission is to feed America's hungry though a nationwide network of member food banks and engage in the fight to end hunger. Feeding America Mission Partners made aggregate contributions or commitments of $500,000 or more, donations of 5 million pounds or more of food and grocery products, or combined gifts of $250,000 or more and 2.5 million pounds or more of food and grocery products.

"Plexus has always been committed to giving back to the world. That's why we created our Plexus Charities and Nourish One program," says Tarl Robinson, CEO and Founder of Plexus. "For each serving of Plexus Lean, our meal replacement line, we donate a meal in partnership with Feeding America – a meal for you means a meal for a hungry child or family in need."

Plexus is creating change in the world by making good nutrition affordable and available to everyone. The One Plexus family includes hundreds of thousands of amazing Ambassadors who share health and happiness with others on a daily basis.

"In the past year, it has been extraordinary to watch our Nourish One program grow and flourish, as a result of the sales of Plexus Lean," added Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International for Plexus. "We are excited to see what our final donation tally will be at the end of our first year (June 30, 2019) with Feeding America, we look forward to a second year partnership to help people build a path to a brighter future."

"We are thrilled that Plexus is part of our family," says Rowena Norman, Director of New Partnerships. "With great partners such as Plexus, who share our vision and provide valued donations and support, the Feeding America network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States – 46 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors."

Discover how you can get involved, give back and make a real difference through the Plexus Opportunity and visit www.Plexusworldwide.com and www.FeedingAmerica.org.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Charities:

Initiated by Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and happiness company, Plexus Charities is a philanthropic organization dedicated to sharing health and happiness to those in need around the world. Created out of the company's culture of giving, this 501 (C)(3) supports employees and Ambassadors doing social good through volunteer efforts and monetary donations to groups such as Salvation Army and Phoenix Children's Hospital. In 2018, it established Nourish One™ a one-for-one initiative to provide a monetary donation to Feeding America® and Mary's Meals for every serving sold from the Plexus Lean™ product line.

