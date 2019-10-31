Playa Bowls LLC Partners With Non-Profit "Move For Hunger" To Collect Food For Thanksgiving

Collection boxes and opportunities to donate canned goods in all stores until November 18, 2019



BELMAR, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls LLC ["Playa Bowls"], announced today that it is teaming up with Move for Hunger this Thanksgiving season. Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. They have mobilized leaders of the moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move.

Playa Bowls has been a leader in community outreach since its inception in 2014. Playa Bowls founders Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani stated, "We are so excited about the opportunity to support such an incredible and locally-grown non-profit like Move for Hunger. While the food drive and fundraising will be going on most of November, all stores will be hosting fun local events the weekend of November 16th and 17th, so check your local store to participate!"

Playa Bowls is a superfruit bowl shop offering acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, juices, smoothies, oatmeal and more. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge has flourished into over 78 stores, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

