Plant-Based Protein Industry Insights, 2017-2019 & 2023 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Major M&A Deals, and Strategic Alliances
The scope of this report is broad and covers various product type available in the plant protein market and potential application sectors. The plant protein market is broken down by product type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end-users with estimated valued derived from the revenue of companies' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional plant protein market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant protein market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global plant protein market.
The report includes:
- A brief general outlook of the global plant-based protein market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Identification of shifts in the market from animal protein towards proteins derived from plants and consumer demand for sustainable products, along with a global competitive landscape, major M&A deals, and strategic alliances
- Data corresponding to regional trade analysis, and import and export of plant-based protein ingredients in value and volumetric terms
- Elaboration on the role of government regulations, recent technological advancements, and economic trends and factors that shape and influence the future marketplace
- Company profiles of the market leading players, including Axiom Foods, Cargill, Kerry Group, CHS, and NOW Health Group
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- The U.S. Regulations
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: HIGH
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: LOW
- Threat of Substitutes: MODERATE
- Threat of New Entrants: MODERATE
- Intensity Competitive Rivalry: HIGH
- Growth Indicators & Key Supporting Factors
- New Product Development Particularly in the U.S.
- Increasing Application Scope of Plant Proteins
- Increasing Use in Novel Applications
- Rising Protein Consumption
- Positive Outlook Towards Sports Nutrition
- Growing Dietary Supplements Market
- Growing Preference Toward a Plant-Based Diet Among Indian Consumers
- Increase in Demand for Vegan Cosmetics Among Millennials in the U.S.
- Increasing Personal Care Product Demand in the U.S. and U.K.
- Growing Market for Plant Protein Products
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Low Acceptance of Protein Sources Other than Soy
- Increasing Market Penetration of Animal Protein
- Price Trend Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Plant Protein Market, by Product Type
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Pea Protein
- Canola Protein
- Rice Protein
- Potato Protein
- Other Proteins
Chapter 5 Global Plant Protein Market, by Application
- Food & Beverages
- Infant Formulation
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Animal Feed
- Nutrition & Supplements
Chapter 6 Global Plant Protein Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Global Plant Protein Market, by Country
- The U.S.
- The U.K.
- Germany
- India
- China
- Brazil
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Joint Ventures
- Innovations
- Other Key Market Strategies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ADM
- Amco Proteins
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- Beneo GmbH
- Burcon Nutrascience Corp.
- Cargill
- CHS Inc.
- Corbion
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.
- Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG
- Farbest Brands
- Glanbia PLC
- Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Now Health Group Inc.
- Roquette Freres Le Romarin
- Tate & Lyle PLC
