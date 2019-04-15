Plant-based Pioneer Rip Esselstyn Launches the Plant-Strong Podcast; an Episodic Narrative to Transform a Meat-Eating Couch Potato into a Plant-Strong Triathlete

Esselstyn's inaugural season of Plant-Strong marshals together an all-star lineup of plant-based superheroes to help a Bronx firefighter rescue his life.



AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rip Esselstyn, #1 New York Times Best Selling Author and founder of the Engine 2 brand, is launching the Plant-Strong® podcast designed to educate America about the health changing benefits of a plant-based diet. The Plant-Strong podcast will debut on April 16, 2019, and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and all traditional podcast channels. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Season one of the Plant-Strong podcast follows Joe Inga, a 34-year old firefighter and father of two, who after witnessing an accident on the job is forced to face his mortality. Instead of falling back into old destructive habits, Inga decides he wants a different outcome and reaches out to Esselstyn, a former firefighter, for advice on recapturing his health. Esselstyn goes a step further and assembles an all-star lineup of world-renowned physicians, inspirational leaders and elite athletes to show Inga what is possible on a plant-based diet. Esselstyn is coaching Inga to adopt a plant-based diet and to begin training for a triathlon this September, where he will be paced by the former world-class professional triathlete.

"The standard American diet is the underlying cause of more premature death and disease than any other factor in our country. It doesn't have to be this way," said Esselstyn. "My hope with this podcast is that we plant some seeds in people's hearts and minds so they are moved to take steps toward a plant-strong lifestyle. And when they see the benefits – they'll go all in."

This season's Plant-Strong podcast guests will include Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn Jr., of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute and bestselling author of Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease; James Wilks, producer of the soon-to-be-released documentary The Game Changers; JD Roth, creator of some of the most iconic TV reality shows including The Biggest Loser; Dr. Aaron Spitz, author of The Penis Book; Paul de Gelder, host of Discovery Channel's Shark Week and shark attack survivor, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, directors of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Medical Center and co-authors of The Alzheimer's Solution; and many others.

Details will be released later this spring regarding the triathlon to be hosted on the historic Esselstyn Family Farm in upstate New York.

For more on the Plant-Strong podcast, visit plantstrongpodcast.com , or visit @RipEsselstyn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Plant-Strong Podcast

Plant-Strong®, an episodic narrative podcast released on April 16, 2019, is designed to educate listeners on the positive health changing benefits of a plant-based diet. Hosted by plant-based pioneer Rip Esselstyn, the podcast marshals together world-class physicians, inspirational leaders and athletes to inspire what's possible with a plant-based lifestyle. Plant-Strong is co-created by Scott Battishill and 10-Percent Media , the agency to advance the plant-based movement, with executive producer Laurie Kortowich. The podcast is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is available at plantstrongpodcast.com .

