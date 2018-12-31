Planet Smoothie Kicks Off the New Year with Three New Smoothies

The Blasted With Benefits Smoothies are Available for a Limited Time Only

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the New Year on the right foot with new smoothies from Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com). Beginning December 31, Planet Smoothie will feature three smoothies that are Blasted with Benefits! Each new smoothie features a Blast supplement to help customers reach their goals this New Year.

The Fat Burner Fit smoothie is blended with cocoa, almond milk, bananas, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, along with cayenne and a Fat Burner Blast, which has shown to boost metabolism.

Just in time for cold and flu season, the Immune Defense smoothie is blended with ingredients that have essential vitamins as well as an added Immunity Blast. Made with orange juice, pineapple, strawberries and an Immunity Blast, this smoothie will help defend against those pesky germs.

To round out the Blasted with Benefits smoothies' trio is the protein-packed Power Protein smoothie. Blended with blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, and a Whey Protein Blast, this smoothie features 26g of total protein in just a 22oz. size.

"Planet Smoothie is your one stop shop this New Year to enjoy some delicious smoothies that also have some serious benefits," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Whether your goal is to bulk up, slim down, or fight off a winter cold, Planet Smoothie has the smoothie for you!"

In addition to the three promotional Blast supplements, Planet Smoothie also offers three more Blast supplements that can be added to any smoothie on the menu to enhance your smoothie creation!

The new Blasted with Benefits smoothies are available until April 28.

Promotional Smoothies:

Fat Burner Fit – cocoa, cayenne, almond milk, bananas, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, and a Fat Burner Blast

Immune Defense – orange juice, pineapple, strawberries and an Immunity Blast

Power Protein - blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, and a Whey Protein Blast

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 130 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

