Plan the Perfect Holiday Menu with Easy Appetizers from Emmi Roth

FITCHBURG, Wis., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A great appetizer can set the tone for a meal, but it shouldn't take all day to create an impressive spread of starters. Emmi Roth, a leading producer of specialty cheese, can help make holiday meal planning quick and easy with time-saving appetizers that are ready to serve in 30 minutes or less.

Easy Gruyère Pull Apart Bread

Appetizers are meant for sharing and with only six ingredients, this flavorful recipe is an easy way to fuel a crowd. Simply sprinkle nutty Emmi Le Gruyère® cheese, dried cranberries, thyme, and melted butter over a grid of Italian bread, bake until toasted, and it's ready to enjoy.

Five-Ingredient Gruyère Tarts

Pastries add sophistication to any party table. In this five-ingredient appetizer, the fruity notes of Emmi Le Gruyère cheese mix with jam and a pinch of rosemary for an effortless appetizer. Cut down prep time by using pre-made sheets of puff pastry.

Ready-To-Serve Original Fondü

A warm, gooey fondue is sure to be a holiday family favorite. Simply pick up a box of Emmi's ready-to-serve fondü and heat it in a skillet or sauce pan. Dippers like bread cut into cubes, raw vegetables and apple slices make it a fun, festive appetizer.

Roth® Cheeseballs

Spice up your holidays with an Easy Jalapeño Cheese Ball made with creamy Roth Jalapeño Havarti cheese. Or turn up the heat with sweet Roth Van Gogh Gouda and zesty Roth Jalapeño Havarti in this twist on a Buffalo Cheese Ball. Both cheeseballs take as little as 10 minutes to prep.

Grand Cru® Picks

Finger foods are perfect for kids and adults alike. When the whole family is together this holiday season, combine nutty Roth Grand Cru, fresh sage and prosciutto for a simple pre-dinner snack before the big meal. Skip the sage to make this bite kid-friendly.

Buttermilk Blue® & Walnut Cheese Spread

The holidays are a busy time of year, which is whythis 10-minute creamy cheese spread is a quick addition to your menu. Flavorful Roth Buttermilk Blue Cheese shines when mixed with chopped walnuts and cream cheese. Top it with Buttermilk Blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of honey for a sweet finish.

For more holiday inspiration, visit emmiusa.com and rothcheese.com and follow Emmi USA and Roth Cheese on Facebook.

About Roth®

Roth® cheeses are made using the freshest, local Wisconsin milk. We make traditional cheeses inspired by our Swiss heritage, like Grand Cru®, innovative Wisconsin originals such as Roth Prairie Sunset® and Roth GranQueso®, and everyday favorites like Buttermilk Blue®, Havarti and Gouda. We have earned top awards for our cheese from national and international competitions, including the title of World Champion at the 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest for Roth Grand Cru® Surchoix. Learn more at rothcheese.com.

About Emmi USA

Emmi USA brings artisan cave-aged cheese, warm fondues, and traditional and exclusive cheeses from Switzerland to the United States. Steeped in custom and culture, our expert cheesemakers use centuries-old methods to create only the finest specialties, including Kaltbach Cave-Aged Le Gruyère AOP, an epic cheese with an exceptionally intense flavor, stemming from extensive curing in our natural sandstone cave near Lucerne, Switzerland. Learn more at emmiusa.com.

