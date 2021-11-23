We’re back this month with a recipe from Chef Rosario, who’s taking his inspiration directly from his home in Italy, where he recently returned to for a visit.

“We all love food and food shows. The success of Stanley Tucci’s culinary travels through Italy is no exception. Recently, Tucci traveled to Lombardy—and specifically to Valtellina (my birthplace and home away from home)—to savor Pizzoccheri, one of the most flavorful and unusual kinds of pasta. Pizzoccheri are a kind of fettuccine made with buckwheat flour and served with swiss chard, potatoes, and local cheeses.

Pizzoccheri are nutritious and delicious, and they are great for fall and winter family dinners. In my Italian valley we make pizzoccheri using a special cheese called casera. If you cannot find this cheese in your local store, try other melting cheeses like Fontina and/or Asiago.”

Curious? Don’t worry—pizzoccheri are starting to pop up in supermarkets and specialty stores everywhere! Try it out with the recipe from Rosario below.

Buon appetito



Pizzoccheri della Valtellina Servings 4 Ingredients 8 oz Potatoes, peeled and diced

8 oz Savoy or Napa cabbage

2 Cloves of garlic

2 tbsp Sea salt (for pasta water)

1 lb Dry or fresh Pizzoccheri pasta

6 tbsp Butter

12 ox Casera, Fontina and/or Asiago cheese, cut into small pieces

5 oz Grana Padano cheese (or Parmigiano Reggiano), grated

Cracked black pepper to taste

A few leaves of fresh sage Instructions Peel and dice potatoes into 1/2” pieces. Clean cabbage, discard outer leaves, core (as demonstrated in video), and slice it. Peel garlic cloves and gently smash them with the back of your knife, leaving them whole. Wash and de- stem sage leaves, keeping them whole.

Bring a large pot of water (about 6 quarts) to a boil over high heat.

Once water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and potatoes. Cook potatoes for 2 minutes; then add greens and cook for another minute.

Add pizzoccheri to the same water and cook according to package directions (usually 10 minutes if dry, slightly less if fresh).

While pasta is cooking, heat the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and sage and cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden and foamy.

When pasta is ready, drain and layer it along with the vegetables in a warmed casserole, alternating layers of pasta with cheeses, ending with a layer of grated Grana cheese. Top with piping hot garlic/sage butter. Let rest for a couple of minutes to allow the cheeses to melt, mix gently and serve at once. Add cracked black pepper to taste. Notes Sommelier’s Pick

Nino Negri VALTELLINA SUPRIORE Quadrio 2016 : The dark red garnet color of this Valtellina Superiore makes it look fit for royalty. It presents a complex aroma of fall fruits, berries, flowers, and herbs. On the palate, it offers a pleasant tartness, balanced tannins, and woodsy overtones with traces of dried fruits and oak.

