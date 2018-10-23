PizzaRev Introduces Seasonal CauliPOWER Pizza, Featuring CAULIPOWER Crust

New PizzaRev CMO Spearheads Fall Menu Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaRev, a leader in the booming fast-casual pizza category, announced today the launch of the seasonal CauliPOWER pizza, featuring the #1 gluten-free, cauliflower crust on the market, CAULIPOWER pizza crust.

Offering a unique spin on last year's seasonal pizza, the new CauliPOWER pizza at PizzaRev features basil pesto sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, goat cheese crumbles, freshly shredded mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and sliced onions, all on the CAULIPOWER gluten-free crust with fewer calories, and less sugar, sodium and fat than traditional offerings. PizzaRev now serves the nation's #1 cauliflower crust pizza brand at more than 40 restaurants nationwide, along with the Roman Thin, Traditional and original gluten-free pizza crust options on the innovative Craft Your Own™ menu.

"At PizzaRev, we pride ourselves on continually innovating our menu, and delivering the absolute highest quality product to guests," said newly-appointed chief marketing officer, Renae Scott. "We're excited to bring cauliflower crust to PizzaRev fans. CAULIPOWER originated the cauliflower pizza crust trend and leads the category, and our partnership brings even more choice to our guests."

Scott spearheaded the partnership with CAULIPOWER to drive health-forward, premium menu items that empower PizzaRev customers and employees to be REVolutionary. "Years ago, no one could've imagined a pizza crust made from cauliflower. Beyond the nutritional benefits of the new crust, we find the innovation to be inspiring, and hope our guests and employees also catch that feeling of motivation."

Today PizzaRev and CAULIPOWER launched a co-branded digital media campaign, inviting CAULIPOWER crust fans to craft their own custom pizza on their favorite cauliflower crust.

"CAULIPOWER has always been about bringing people together to share a meal and what better way to do that than by bringing it to neighborhoods around the country through PizzaRev," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "We are thrilled to join forces in providing a better-for-you option for people to get creative and enjoy their pizza time together."

Leading PizzaRev's partnership with CAULIPOWER speaks to Scott's demonstrated record as an innovator in the restaurant industry. Prior to joining PizzaRev, she most recently served as chief marketing officer at Togo's Eateries, a leading franchise brand in the sandwich segment. Before Togo's, Scott was chief marketing officer at Round Table Pizza, a pizza chain with $400 million in annual revenue.

For find your nearest PizzaRev location serving CAULIPOWER crust, visit https://pizzarev.com/locations. To learn more about franchising with PizzaRev, visit https://pizzarev.com/franchise.

About PizzaRev

Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev is the Craft Your Own™ fast-casual pizza concept that reinvented the way America eats its favorite food. Guests are empowered to fully customize a personal-sized 11" pizza for one price. Homemade dough options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and more than 30 artisanal toppings, everything is on display at PizzaRev and crafted right before your eyes. The pizzas are then fired in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven which produces a crispy Roman-style pizza in just three minutes.

In 2017, Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a Chicago-based accelerator that strategically invests in innovative, consumer-focused restaurant, food and beverage concepts, became a strategic partner and majority investor in PizzaRev.

PizzaRev, which is currently franchising, operates more than 45 locations with an additional 200 franchises under development across Mexico and 11 states: CA, CO, FL, GA, NV, NY, OH, SD, TN, TX and UT.

Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news and location information. You can also find PizzaRev on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER ingeniously reinvents pizza to be lavishly nutritious, righteously delicious and accessible to all. CAULIPOWER products use real cauliflower and nothing synthetic, creating vitamin-rich and naturally gluten-free options that are lower in calories, sugar, fat and sodium. Innovators and originators of a white-hot grocery category, CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing pizza brand in the US. Did we mention they make Baking Mix too? Founder, CEO and mom of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker left a global executive position to launch the company in 2017 after realizing that the food industry was in no hurry to offer effortless, healthy options that taste like the real thing. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is part of Vegolutionary Foods, a platform of convenient, veggie-forward, meal-hacking products. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 15,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWERED community on social.

