PIZZANISTA! Launches Black Heart Pizza Collaboration With PETA and Joan Jett

Get ready, Los Angeles! Starting on January 22, you’ll be able to eat like a rock star—with animals in mind. PETA is teaming up with PIZZANISTA!, legendary musician Joan Jett, and Miyoko’s Kitchen to bring you a stellar heart-shaped pizza—in honor of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This exclusive pizza features a heart-shaped crust colored black with activated charcoal and comes in a matching heart-shaped pizza box. It’s topped with Miyoko’s Kitchen vegan mozzarella and whatever vegan toppings you love the most. PIZZANISTA! offers BE-Hive vegan pepperoni, Abbot’s Butcher vegan sausage, vegan bacon, and all the classic veggies. All these delicious, animal-friendly ingredients help save cows, pigs, and other smart, sensitive animals who are used for food.

In honor of the collaboration, local artists Alex Aranovich, Tait Roelofs, and Elizabeth Ward painted PIZZANISTA!’s downtown Los Angeles location in PETA blue, with a portrait of Joan Jett and the message “I

ROCK & ROLL & VEGAN PIZZA!” Exclusive merchandise is also available with the artwork so that you can rock the look year-round.

For every black heart pizza sold, $2 will be donated to PETA to help support our vital work for animals. PETA members can also get a 20% discount by showing their membership card at checkout.

PIZZANISTA! is just one of the many businesses across the country serving delicious vegan options. Find vegan pizza near you, or try out other vegan menu items at your favorite chain restaurants. Going vegan is the best thing that you can do for animals, the planet, and your personal health. Start today by ordering our free vegan starter kit:

