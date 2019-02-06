&pizza Opens at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company, and the Chief Administrative Officer of the House (CAO) celebrated the grand opening of the &pizza restaurant at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., today. &pizza, the homegrown D.C. craft pie purveyor, is bringing its culinary innovation, unique retail design and unmatched employee culture to the Rayburn House Office Building. Sodexo, the food service provider for the House of Representatives, has sub-contracted &pizza, a popular local business, to bring more variety and branded dinning concepts to the staff and guests who visit the Rayburn building.

The celebration featured a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton; Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives; Andy Hooper, Chief People Officer at &pizza; Larry McMarlin, District Manager from Sodexo; and many other local dignitaries.

"Sodexo is pleased to bring a popular, local restaurant brand to the staff and visitors of the U.S. House of Representatives," said Brett Ladd, CEO Government, North America, Sodexo.

Chief Administrative Officer Philip G. Kiko added, "The House community is always on call and works long hours in demanding jobs and having convenient high-quality food that they enjoy is very important. We welcome &pizza to the popular brands we are opening at the U.S. House."

The shop marks &pizza's 33rd location and features all the classic hits in addition to build- your-own custom pie options. Another highlight for busy on-the-go staffers who want to skip the line: &pizza's order-ahead feature - available online and on the &pizza rewards app.

"Public service is in &pizza's DNA, so we're naturally driven to do right by our communities. &pizza got its start in D.C., so this community has been our support system since day one. We've always wanted to have a presence in the center of the action on Capitol Hill, so we're thrilled to open our doors in the Rayburn Building for U.S. representatives, visitors and diplomats from around the world to experience and enjoy &pizza," explained Andy Hooper, Chief People Officer at &pizza.

The &pizza restaurant will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is approximately 500 square feet and employs about 18 Tribe members.

