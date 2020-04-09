Pizza Inn's Sales Soar with New Contactless Buffet To Go Option

America's Hometown Pizza Place experiences 17% increase in online revenue and 20% increase in online transactions since launch

DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first full week following the debut of its Contactless Buffet To Go, Pizza Inn saw a 17% increase in online revenue and a 20% increase in online transactions compared to the week prior to the launch.

In response to mandatory dining room closures and increasing stay-at-home policies across the country, Pizza Inn launched Contactless Buffet To Go for carryout and delivery in late-March so guests can experience the brand's customized and personal buffet in the comfort and safety of their own home. Pizza Inn's recent online sales growth was largely driven by guests taking advantage of the new Contactless Buffet To Go offers.

"We knew our guests were missing the wide variety and choices that Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet provides, so we created this safe carryout and delivery option for them to enjoy at home," said RAVE Vice President of Marketing Douglas Kwong. "Our fans have shown great support since the launch of our Contactless Buffet To Go. We believe the high volume of orders we've seen indicates just how much the community cares about local restaurants. Likewise, our restaurants care deeply about the communities we are in, so we will continue to evolve in ways to serve them in a meaningful and safe way."

Pizza Inn has implemented these new procedures to allow for a safe contactless carryout experience:

While maintaining a minimum distance of six feet, Team Members direct guests to their pickup orders.

Guest are encouraged to prepay over the phone and tip using any credit or debit card.

For contactless delivery orders, Pizza Inn takes drop-off instructions from guests and then:

Drops the order off in the requested area.

Pizza Inn's delivery driver stays a minimum of 10 feet away while guests confirm their order.

For a limited time, America's Hometown Pizza Place is offering three different combinations of appetizers, pizzas and desserts from the All Day Buffet. Every pizza on the Contactless Buffet To Go allows guests to choose a different pizza for each half. Because every pizza can be customized with up to two toppings on each side, guests can enjoy up to four different pizza flavors, depending on the order.

Pizza Inn offers a great value to feed any size family or small social distancing group. Guests can choose from any of these combinations:

Feed Two for $11.99 – Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side), choice of appetizer (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), or a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

– Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side), choice of appetizer (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), or a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli. Feed Four for $22.99 – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of two appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

– Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of two appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli. Feed Six for $29.99 – Four half pizzas (two large pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of three appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or large garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

Pizza Inn is currently serving guests through carryout and delivery. To learn more about Contactless Buffet To Go, visit www.pizzainn.com/buffettogo. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management

972.930.9933; cstudebaker@championmgt.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-inns-sales-soar-with-new-contactless-buffet-to-go-option-301038624.html

SOURCE Pizza Inn