Pizza Inn Launches New Contactless Buffet To Go for Carryout and Delivery

New half-and-half pizzas paired with appetizers and dessert bring the variety of America's Hometown Pizza Place to guests' homes

DALLAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to mandatory dining room closures and increasing stay-at-home policies across the country, the wide variety of Pizza Inn's renowned All Day Buffet can now be enjoyed at home with the debut of Contactless Buffet To Go.

Pizza Inn's Contactless Buffet To Go serves as a way to bring the customized and personal buffet experience directly to guests' homes. Contactless delivery is available at many locations, but Pizza Inn has also created these new procedures to allow for a safe contactless carryout experience:

While maintaining a minimum distance of six feet, Team Members will direct guests to their pickup orders.

Guest are encouraged to prepay over the phone and tip using any credit or debit card.

For delivery orders, Pizza Inn will take drop-off instructions from guests and then:

Drop off the order in the requested area.

Pizza Inn's delivery driver will stay a minimum of 10 feet away while guests confirm their order.

For a limited time, America's Hometown Pizza Place will offer three different combinations of appetizers, pizzas and desserts from the All Day Buffet. Every pizza on the Contactless Buffet To Go allows guests to choose a different pizza for each half. Because every pizza can be customized with up to two toppings on each side, guests can enjoy up to four different pizza flavors, depending on the order.

Pizza Inn offers a great value to feed any size family or small social distancing group. Guests can choose from any of these combinations:

Feed Two for $11.99 – Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side), choice of appetizer (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), or a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

– Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side), choice of appetizer (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), or a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli. Feed Four for $22.99 – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of two appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

– Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of two appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or small garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli. Feed Six for $29.99 – Four half pizzas (two large pizzas with up to two toppings on each side), choice of three appetizers (medium garlic cheese bread or large garden salad), and a medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or Cinnamon Stromboli.

"Restaurants are a vital part of our nation's food supply," said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. "This is a critical time in which we ask the community to support local restaurants. With our pizza buffets currently closed, we're on a mission to create new ways to continue to serve our guests safely. We are prepared to offer Contactless Buffet To Go for as long as it is needed. This is a great way to support your favorite Pizza Inn locations while enjoying the unmatched variety of Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet for a great value."

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

